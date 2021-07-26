Top 3 ways to get free UC in BGMI easily

UC is an in-game currency for BGMI used to purchase exclusive items like skins and more. The Royale Pass (RP), a tier-based reward system, also requires players to spend UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, it isn't free, and obtaining the currency doesn't appear to be an option for most gamers. Hence, they seek alternative methods for obtaining UC at no cost.

Methods to get free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is among the best applications to get free UC in BGMI (Image via Google Play Store)

To begin with, players are required to create a profile on Google Opinion Rewards by entering information including the country, postal code, gender, age, and language. They will be sent simple surveys to complete, which will reward them with Google Play Credit.

Keep in mind that rewards per survey and frequency can vary from user to user. The credits collected by them can be used to purchase UC directly in BGMI.

2) GPT websites and applications

Various offers, websites, and applications generally reward users. They include tasks such as surveys, quizzes, watching videos, and more. In the future, gamers will be eligible to claim various rewards, including gift cards.

Many GPT sites and apps are available online, and a few popular ones are Swagbucks, PrizeRebel, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay. In BGMI, players can later utilize the rewards previously earned to purchase the in-game currency.

3) Custom rooms and tournaments

Players can also take part in custom rooms to obtain free UC (Image via YouTube)

Participating in tournaments and custom rooms in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the last method on this list. Several YouTube channels and content creators host such activities, where users have a shot at obtaining UC, among other rewards, including the Royale Pass.

As a result, they can participate in custom rooms and tournaments to win free UC.

