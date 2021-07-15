How to purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India for C1S1 Royale Pass

Battlegrounds Mobile India underwent significant changes within two weeks of its official launch due to the v1.50 APK update. The update scrapped off the old season and introduced the cyclic-season format.

The update also rolled out significant changes to the game. The collaboration with Tesla brought forth a new gaming mode that goes by the name of Ignition. A new Royale Pass for C1S1 has also been introduced.

Ever since the new cyclic-season format and the Royale Pass was rolled out, gamers have been eager to find out how to buy UCs in Battlegrounds Mobile India for C1S1.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: The procedure to buy UC remains the same in the game

Unknown Currency, aka UC, is an in-game currency that can be purchased in the game in exchange for real-life currency. UCs were first introduced to PUBG Mobile, and Krafton Inc. has implemented the same in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players buy UCs to make in-game purchases and even get hold of the Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In order to buy UCs in Battlegrounds Mobile India for C1S1, players will be required to follow certain steps in the game.

Step 1 - Tap on the UC button located in the top right corner of the screen. The price list of various UC Bundles will be revealed.

Step 2 - Gamers will be required to select an option from the UC Bundle list.

Step 3 - Clicking on the desired option will reveal the purchase option.

Step 4 - The frequently used payment option will be displayed, and players will have the option for "1-tap buy."

Step 5 - Once this option is clicked, gamers will be required to verify their credentials. After successful verification, the amount will be debited from the account, and the credited UC will reflect on the player's profile.

Gamers have plenty of options when it comes to carrying out the transaction. Battlegrounds Mobile India allows Netbanking, Debit/Credit card transactions, UPI transactions, and even Google Play Store balance.

The price list for UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India is given below:

60 UC- ₹ 75

300 UC + 25 UC (Free) - ₹ 380

600 UC + 60 UC (Free) - ₹ 750

1500 UC + 300 UC (Free) - ₹ 1900

3000 UC + 850 UC (Free) - ₹ 3800

6000 UC + 2100 UC (Free) - ₹ 7500

The Elite Royale Pass for Battlegrounds Mobile India C1S1 costs 360 UC, while the Elite Pass Plus edition costs around 960 UC.

The new C1S1 Royale Pass offers some of the most amazing in-game cosmetics and items in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus come with a lot of benefits, and it is expected that gamers will be purchasing them to get hold of the exclusive skins and items in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

