BGMI Lite release date on internet: Real or fake? (September 2022)

It has been almost two months since the ban on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), but publishers are yet to reveal any updates on its future. However, the chances of the game's return do not seem pretty good, especially after it didn't receive the 2.2 version update.

Apart from the unban of Battlegrounds Mobile India, talks regarding the launch of its lighter variant, BGMI Lite, have also slowed down. Therefore, fans who were hoping for the arrival of the India-specific PUBG Mobile Lite variant should not expect much as long as Battlegrounds Mobile India is banned.

Still, if some readers spot a release date for BGMI Lite on the internet, it is fake, and one should refrain from believing any such news.

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India has been banned, fans have been seeing unban dates on the internet. However, Krafton hasn't revealed any piece of information regarding the return of its popular title, so all dates are fabricated. Hence, one should not believe any such return date for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite case is identical to the BGMI ban, as the publishers haven't revealed anything regarding the launch, let alone the launch date. Therefore, one should refrain from believing any release date news on the internet.

Moreover, the chances of the Lite version's release seem bleak due to the ban on the original variant. It makes more sense for Krafton to resolve issues with Battlegrounds Mobile India first and then work on the new version's launch.

Why are players demanding Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite?

PUBG Mobile, alongside its Lite variant, was banned by the Indian government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in September 2020. The reason behind the ban was related to security and privacy concerns with both of the games.

The game was able to make a return as rebranded Battlegrounds Mobile India, but PUBG Mobile Lite's Indian variant never saw the light of the day. Therefore, Indian fans who owned low-end Android smartphones were the ones demanding BGMI Lite's launch.

For the unversed, PUBG Mobile Lite offered the same gameplay settings and in-game features as the main title. However, its minimum system requirements made it more compatible with low-end devices. Thus, Indian fans wanted the same for Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite.

The reason behind Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban

Battlegrounds Mobile India received a ban from MeitY on the same grounds. Many reports on the game's ban alleged that its Indian servers were interacting with the servers in China, and there was an unauthorized collection and sharing of user data.

However, Krafton has denied such allegations in its official statement on the BGMI ban. The South Korean developers have shown their compliance with data security laws and regulations in India while also claiming to communicate with concerned authorities to resolve the matter.

