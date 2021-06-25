BGMI Lite unlikely to release as Battlegrounds Mobile India has low system requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers a complete battle royale experience even under low system requirements. Therefore, the possibility of the release of BGMI Lite in the future is in jeopardy.

Krafton put out the Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 17th, including popular PUBG Mobile influencers.

Gamers can enroll themselves as program testers and gain entry to the beta for downloading the game from the Google Play Store.

Ever since the Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India was released, gamers have wondered whether the developers will release a Lite version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Lite version doubtful due to low system requirements

One of the primary reasons for PUBG Mobile's success was its low system requirement cousin, PUBG Mobile Lite. The game was accessible to almost all mid-level and low-range smartphones in the country.

PUBG Mobile Lite appealed to the common population, and gamers from every section of society were an integral part of the BR experience. Unfortunately, due to the permanent ban imposed upon PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, users with low-range smartphones lost this opportunity.

Krafton came up with the concept of Battlegrounds Mobile India to mark PUBG Mobile's return to the country, and they have kept the demographics in mind. That's why they were dedicated to releasing the game with low system requirements.

The developers revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would require an Android version 5.1.1 or higher and a minimum of 2 GB of RAM.

Battlegrounds Mobile India system requirements (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The Early Access of BGMI revealed that players would need around 1.5 GB of space to download and install the game along with the low-end resources.

The low-system requirements were a blessing for the Indian gaming community. It was reported that over 5 million downloads were completed within a day. However, low-system conditions also jeopardize the idea of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite.

Currently, PUBG Mobile Lite is extremely popular among gamers. It requires Android versions 4.0.3 and higher and a minimum of 1 GB RAM. Gamers also need to have 600 MB of free space on their devices to download and install the game.

The system requirement for PUBG Mobile Lite is lower than that of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, there isn't any major difference between the two.

Comparing these two titles side by side will reveal that BGMI packs a better Battle Royale experience with almost similar system requirements. Therefore, it is improbable that Krafton will be taking the initiative to develop a lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Ravi Iyer