BGMI Lucky Treasure Crate: All rewards, prices, and more

BGMI is among the most popular action titles in the Indian mobile gaming market. Following its return in May 2023, Battlegrounds Mobile India has seen a massive growth in the number of players as millions flock to enjoy the Battle Royale title daily. To provide them with an exciting gaming experience while sitting in the comfort zone of their houses, Krafton introduces multiple crates offering stunning cosmetics and other items.

The emergence of a new year has seen Krafton introduce a new Lucky Treasure Crate containing plenty of new items. Quite naturally, it already has generated a great deal of buzz among BGMI enthusiasts across the country.

Everything BGMI players need to know about the new Lucky Treasure Crate

A few hours ago, Krafton India added the Lucky Treasure Crate in BGMI's crates section, and it will be live in the game through January 25, 2024, at 5:30 am (IST). Gamers who have adequate UC in their account or can purchase UC within the timeframe can use it to obtain the exclusive rewards available in the new crate.

The crate was already a massive hit in the global version of the game (PUBG Mobile), where many gamers spent loads of UC to obtain the rewards.

Here's a look at everything included within the new Lucky Treasure Crate in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Precise Predator MK12

Spirited Maiden Set

Spirited Maiden SLR

Spirited Maiden Cover

Swift Scarlet Helmet

Classified Label Backpack

Terrific Tidbit Stun Grenade

Three Mythic Emblem Fragments

One Modification Material Piece

Three Premium Crate Coupon Scraps

Unlike other spins and crates in the game, the Lucky Treasure Crate allows players guaranteed rewards. They can get all the available 10 items once they open 10 crates.

That said, the price of the crate gradually increases with each opening. Here's a look at the different prices:

First opening: 40 UC

Second opening: 60 UC

Third opening: 80 UC

Fourth opening: 120 UC

Fifth opening: 180 UC

Sixth opening: 280 UC

Seventh opening: 420 UC

Eighth opening: 680 UC

Ninth opening: 980 UC

Tenth opening: 1480 UC

Gamers can also use the accumulated Discount Vouchers while opening the crates to reduce the spend of UC.

With so many exciting cosmetics and items up for grabs, Krafton will be hoping that many regular players and renowned BGMI YouTubers spend UC on the new Lucky Treasure Crate. Meanwhile, those looking for the upgradable MK12 gun skin might have to spend more than the rest.

The lucky ones who get hold of the upgradable gun skin early on can save their UCs and spend it on upgrading the firearm cosmetic in the in-game workshop.