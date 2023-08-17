BGMI UC purchase: Price, steps to buy, and more

BGMI recently received a new update in the form of a new mode that boasts a collaboration between Krafton and Dragon Ball Super. New collaborations usually mean new purchasable items in the in-game store. Be it outfits for your character, weapon skins, or other cosmetics to flaunt in front of your friends, Krafton is offering something for everyone.

New skins, more often than usual, call for a lot of Unknown Cash (UC) in BGMI. While there are many forms of currency in Battlegrounds Mobile India, UC is what costs real money. Aside from this, you will come across the following currencies in BGMI:

Battle Points (BP): You can use Battle Points to purchase Soldier Crates that become progressively more expensive; the first costs 700 BP, and from the sixth crate onwards, it will cost you 7,000 BP. You can also use Battle Points to buy character customization items (you can change the gender of your character, its skin tone, hair, beard color, and other features).

Silver Fragments: You can use Silver Fragments to redeem unique skins for weapons from the BGMI shop. You can also redeem outfits for your character.

Ace Gold (AG): You can use Ace Gold to redeem outfits for your character as well as skins for your weapons. Furthermore, you can buy Supply Crates with Ace Gold too.

Unlike these forms of currency, there is almost no way in which you can get free UC in the game unless you are lucky to stumble upon redeem codes. You will need to spend real money to buy it in BGMI.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Unknown Cash in BGMI, including its cost and how it can be purchased.

BGMI UC purchase: Cost of Unknown Cash

There are six UC packs that you can purchase in BGMI:

60 UC : This pack will cost you ₹89.00.

: This pack will cost you ₹89.00. 300 UC + 25 UC (Bonus) : This pack will cost you ₹449.00.

: This pack will cost you ₹449.00. 600 UC + 60 UC (Bonus) : This pack will cost you ₹899.00.

: This pack will cost you ₹899.00. 1,500 UC + 300 UC (Bonus) : This pack will cost you ₹2,099.00.

: This pack will cost you ₹2,099.00. 3,000 UC + 850 UC (Bonus) : This pack will cost you ₹4,199.00.

: This pack will cost you ₹4,199.00. 6,000 UC + 2,100 UC (Bonus): This pack will cost you ₹8,500.00.

BGMI UC purchase: Steps to buy UC

Follow the steps below to buy UC in the game:

Press on the ‘+’ button at the top right corner of your screen.

Click on the pack that you want to buy. It will ask you to choose a payment method.

Once you have chosen that, click on the confirmation button.

When your payment is processed successfully, you will receive a message that says “Payment Successful,” and the UC will get added to your account.

Should you spend money on buying UC in BGMI?

If you are a minor or a student and not earning money yourself, spending money on virtual items might not sit well with your parents or guardians. You should always think about buying items in video games under the supervision of elders in your family. Abide by their decision, as they will know what is best for you.

Thus, the decision to spend real money on UC in BGMI depends on your immediate financial state.

If you are someone who enjoys a stable source of income, you should be aware of the benefits you get from UC in the game:

You can open Crates in the game to unlock new skins for your character, vehicles, parachute, weapons, and more.

You can send Popularity to your friends and show them how much they mean to you.

You can purchase the Royale Pass, which has a truckload of benefits and rewards.

These are just a few of the many benefits that UC dishes out in the game. However, it is important to note that the state of the game remains stable as its long-term fate remains unknown. The government could permanently ban it if Krafton fails to follow certain terms and conditions laid out.

That said, if you can afford to spend money on UC in the game, for now, at least, it is worth it.