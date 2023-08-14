Is it worth buying the A1 Royale Pass in BGMI?

BGMI’s Month 22 Royale Pass ended yesterday, placing us in a dilemma once again. Is the new Royale Pass worth your money? Beginning August 14, 2023, BGMI has introduced a brand new RP (Royale Pass) mechanic. Instead of the usual 50 levels, we will now have 100, and each Pass will last for seven weeks, almost two months.

New things always put people on the fence, especially when money is involved. Thus, you might be wondering if the new A1 Royale Pass in BGMI is worth your money.

In this article, we will walk you through everything the new RP brings to the table and help you decide whether or not you should invest your hard-earned money in it.

Should you buy the A1 Royale Pass in BGMI?

As mentioned earlier, the A1 Royale Pass comes with 100 ranks instead of 50. There are plenty of exciting rewards, and for the most part, they are a much-needed upgrade if you consider the basic RP rewards in the last few Passes.

This time, the Royale Pass in BGMI comes with the following rewards:

Level 1 : Neon Slayer Set and Precision Artistry DP-28 skin

: Neon Slayer Set and Precision Artistry DP-28 skin Level 2 : 1 Modification Material Piece

: 1 Modification Material Piece Level 5 : Neon Slay Cover

: Neon Slay Cover Level 15 : Serpentine Gaze Plane Finish

: Serpentine Gaze Plane Finish Level 20 : Steel Morpher Helmet

: Steel Morpher Helmet Level 30 : Pearlescent Upgrade Card (from the free RP rewards), Violet Eclipse Thompson SMG skin, and Tangerine Drake mythic emote

: Pearlescent Upgrade Card (from the free RP rewards), Violet Eclipse Thompson SMG skin, and Tangerine Drake mythic emote Level 35 : 1 Modification Material Piece

: 1 Modification Material Piece Level 40 : Tangerine Drake Set (1 out of 2 mythic sets in the A1 RP)

: Tangerine Drake Set (1 out of 2 mythic sets in the A1 RP) Level 45 : 1 Pearlescent Upgrade Card (from the free RP rewards)

: 1 Pearlescent Upgrade Card (from the free RP rewards) Level 50 : Ember Prowler Cover (from the free RP rewards) and Drakonbane Remnant upgradeable Machete skin (Level 1)

: Ember Prowler Cover (from the free RP rewards) and Drakonbane Remnant upgradeable Machete skin (Level 1) Level 51 : 1 Modification Material Piece

: 1 Modification Material Piece Level 55 : Joyful Debut emote and Brass Bovine MG3 skin

: Joyful Debut emote and Brass Bovine MG3 skin Level 60 : Pixel Kitty Backpack

: Pixel Kitty Backpack Level 65 : A1 RP Avatar and Cutie Tanky Ornament

: A1 RP Avatar and Cutie Tanky Ornament Level 68 : 1 Modification Material Piece

: 1 Modification Material Piece Level 70 : Ember Prowler Set (from the free RP rewards) and Violet Eclipse Sidecar Motorcycle

: Ember Prowler Set (from the free RP rewards) and Violet Eclipse Sidecar Motorcycle Level 75 : 1 Pearlescent Upgrade Card (from the free RP rewards)

: 1 Pearlescent Upgrade Card (from the free RP rewards) Level 80 : Fun Astronaut SLR skin (from the free RP rewards), Secret Runes Stun Grenade skin, and Specter Slayer mythic emote

: Fun Astronaut SLR skin (from the free RP rewards), Secret Runes Stun Grenade skin, and Specter Slayer mythic emote Level 85 : 1 Modification Material Piece

: 1 Modification Material Piece Level 90 : Swiftshooter M14A4 skin

: Swiftshooter M14A4 skin Level 95 : 1 Pearlescent Upgrade Card (from the free RP rewards)

: 1 Pearlescent Upgrade Card (from the free RP rewards) Level 100: Specter Slayer Set (a new mythic upgradeable outfit at Level 1)

If you take a look at the rewards you get for reaching levels 2, 35, 51, 68, and 85, you will see that you are getting one Modification Material Piece for each. This is a brand-new item in BGMI. You can combine 10 of these to make a Material used to upgrade gun skins in the game.

We are aware of how expensive Materials are, and the fact that you are getting these for free should be convincing enough to get the A1 Royale Pass.

Besides the Modification Material Pieces, you will receive upgradeable weapon skin and an upgradeable mythic outfit, which, like the Material Pieces, is a brand-new addition to BGMI.

Furthermore, you can get all these rewards for the usual price of the M-series Royale Pass, 360 UC. Thus, we feel that you should consider buying the A1 RP in BGMI. It will reward you immensely.