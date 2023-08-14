BGMI Modification Material Pieces (Mini Materials) explained

After almost a year, BGMI players finally received a new update on August 9, 2023. The 2.7 version of the game came with many features, the most exciting being the collaboration between Krafton and Dragon Ball Super. Besides the partnership with Dragon Ball, this update also introduced a brand new Royale Pass in the game.

Not only did the new A1 Royale Pass mark the end of the M-series, but it also completely revamped the Royale Pass mechanic that everyone was familiar with. During the M-series of the RP in the game, we used to have a max level of 50. That has been raised to 100 levels, and the new RP will last for two months now.

This article will walk you through everything you need about the new Modification Material Pieces, also known as Mini Materials, in BGMI.

What are Modification Material Pieces in BGMI?

As stated prior, Modification Material Pieces are more commonly referred to as Mini Materials, and these are segmented Materials.

Using 10 Mini Materials, you can make one Material. These Materials are used to upgrade Gunlab weapon skins. Mini Materials can also be used for the same, but you can only upgrade Gunlab weapon skins that you obtain from RP rewards.

Can you convert Modification Material Pieces into Materials in BGMI?

The primary purpose of these Mini Materials is to help you make materials that you can use to upgrade your Gunlab weapon skins. We are aware that materials are scarce to come by in the game, and besides being rare, they are costly as well.

With the introduction of Modification Material Pieces, you can now get these materials for free. Not free if you have never purchased a Royale Pass in the game. In that case, there is a small initial investment of 360 UC.

After that, you will get five Mini Materials in every Royale Pass. That means you will be able to make one Material every two months as 10 Mini Materials are needed to make one Material.

Where can you get Modification Material Pieces in BGMI?

The only way to get Mini Materials in the game is through RP rewards. You can also redeem these from the Reward redemption page. Besides these, you cannot find them anywhere else.

In the A1 Royale Pass, you can get Modification Material Pieces by reaching levels 2, 35, 51, 68, and 85.

That brings us to the end of this guide. If you have a Glacier M416 that you wanted to upgrade for so long, now is the perfect time to hoard these Modification Material Pieces.

