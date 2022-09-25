BGMI next update: Will there be any confirmation on 2.2 update like PUBG Mobile?

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) served as the Indian variant for PUBG Mobile after the latter was banned in the country. The India-specific alternative provided fans with most of the content from the banned global version for almost a year. However, in July 2022, the Indian government banned Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Tencent Games/Krafton started a slow rollout for PUBG Mobile's latest patch update, 2.2, on 13 September 2022, which became available for everyone by 15 September 2022. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India fans neither received a confirmation nor an actual update (2.2 version) because of the ban in the country.

BGMI might not get the 2.2 patch update (PUBG Mobile) because of the ban in India

The news of the ban is not new, as it has been almost two months since Google and Apple removed BGMI from their India-specific application stores. Therefore, the focus of Krafton is to get the Indian government to revoke its decision, which is why BGMI didn't receive the much-awaited update.

Moreover, fans should not keep their hopes higher regarding the rollout or any announcement regarding the 2.2 update's release. Battlegrounds Mobile India will not receive any major update until it makes a return to the India-specific Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Beware of fake download links

Krafton has not made any announcements, and will also not make any unless the game gets reinstated in the Indian market. Therefore, if players come across any link for the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 update, it will 100% be fake.

Hence, one should refrain from using any unauthorized download links for the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 version, as it may lead to permanent account bans while also posing a risk of installation of malware on the devices.

The reason behind the ban on BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile, was coincidently banned for the same reason, i.e., security and privacy concerns. According to sources, it was alleged by a government official that the game's servers in India were directly or indirectly in communication with the servers located in China.

It also became clear from various reports that the Government of India's decision to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India was premeditated as the game was under the radar for several months. Therefore, on 28 July 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY) blocked the game under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Krafton did respond with its official statement on the matter, but nothing has been resolved as fans are still awaiting BGMI's return. As of this writing, the game has not received the 2.2 update.

The in-game Cycle 3 Season 7 has been reintroduced with a rank reset instead of Cycle 3 Season 8, while the UC purchase has remained suspended.

