BGMI November 2022 update: Why the game might not receive a new version

BGMI was launched in the Indian market in 2021 as the country's own variant of the popular BR title - PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India was welcomed by gamers across the country as it broke records in terms of popularity, crossing 100 million downloads before its first anniversary. The game also acted as the main title that propelled the growth of esports in India.

However, much to the shock of everyone, BGMI was delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on July 28. The game was removed following the orders of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), who found the app responsible for potential breaches of user data.

It has been over three months since the incident occurred and many rumors regarding the game's return have surfaced online. Instead of returning, no new updates have been introduced to the title, which has left users disappointed.

Forthcoming BGMIs updates might be stalled from releasing in the Indian market

As mentioned earlier, the removal of the game from the virtual stores has resulted in the shutdown of the updates' periodic release. This also saw the 2.2 update (released for the global variant in September) not be incorporated into the game. The situation might be repeated again as the upcoming 2.3 update might not be introduced for the Indian version.

According to critics and pundits of the game, no new updates will be incorporated into the battle royale title as long as it remains suspended. Based on the incident that followed after PUBG Mobile's ban in 2020, it can be assumed that no new updates (both major and bug fixes) will appear in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Although the game's servers are still working, players may have to remain content by playing the existing modes and themes (from the 2.1 update).

It remains to be seen when Krafton India will be able to settle the ongoing issues with MeitY and get the title back online for Indian mobile gamers. Otherwise, they will miss out on the new features that PUBG Mobile players can experience.

Top features of PUBG Mobile 2.3 update

Tencent Games has launched the beta variant for the upcoming 2.3 patch for PUBG Mobile players. However, it hasn't been released for Indian gamers, highlighting that the update may not become available for the country.

Here's an overview of the best features of the 2.3 update that BGMI players will miss out on experiencing if the new variant is not released:

1) Aftermath 2.0

Armor Upgrades

Firearm Upgrades

New Energy Mechanics

Consumables Adjustments

New Bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck

Medicine Cabinet

Guard Posts

Recall Towers

Shop Recall

2) Football-themed mode (limited preview)

Maps for the football-themed mode: Erangel, Nusa, Livik

New Tactical Item- Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Football Air Drops

Football Cover

Football-themed Spawn Island

With so many new features set to be introduced in the forthcoming 2.3 update, the Indian gaming community will be hoping that Krafton releases the update in BGMI as well.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian users are urged to abstain from playing the game, and wait for BGMI's return instead.

