BGMI players face new issues, streamers upload Insta stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 's in-game servers are still active, luring millions of gamers nationwide to play the title daily. However, players have faced multiple login and inventory lock issues since last evening. Many individuals who logged into the BR title using their Facebook IDs faced an error message displaying that the app (game) is not available.

Several YouTubers who were live-streaming the game also faced this issue. Even when they tried restarting the title, it would not allow them to do so.

Meanwhile, those who tried logging into the game using their Twitter handles saw their in-game inventory locked. Many players also faced issues with their friend lists, where they could not invite their in-game friends.

With BGMI already suspended in India, these new issues have created an uproar amongst the player base. However, providing assurance, several popular BGMI streamers of S8UL uploaded stories on their Instagram handles, urging players to remain patient and wait for Krafton to resolve the issues.

S8UL's popular content creators update players regarding new issues in BGMI

Renowned content creators and Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTubers from S8UL, including 8bit Goldy, S8UL Sid, Payal Gaming, Mavi, and Snax, uploaded a story where they addressed the issues and mentioned how the problem began from Facebook's end.

Snippet showing the Instagram story of popular creators (Image via Instagram/snaxgaming)

The story read:

"A lot of people are having log in issues in BGMI via Facebook! It has nothing to do with the ban. Please note, do not log out from your Facebook account."

It also stated:

"If you log out from facebook and try to log in through it again it might show. You are unauthorised to log in through this app, doesn't mean it's a gamebug. It's a fb side issue."

It further added:

"Do not panic if you log in through an alternative route and your inventory is missing, it's completely safe. It's better to not log out if you are logged in through Facebook."

8bit Thug provides an update on BGMI issues (Image via Instagram)

Meanwhile, S8UL's co-owner, 8bit Thug, also uploaded stories that focused on the same topic. He mentioned that the ongoing inventory problem will continue for some time. Players might now see their inventory even if they log into the title successfully.

As of today (May 4, 2023), no definite solution has been provided by Krafton, leaving players in obscurity.

With millions of players across the country facing new issues, it remains to be seen when Krafton fixes the issues for a hassle-free gaming experience.

