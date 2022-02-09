BGMI pro Viru explains why he and Gill joined GodLike from Team X Spark

The BGMI esports community has witnessed a significant turn of events in the last couple of days, spicing up roster changes amongst Tier 1 teams. The entire scenario involves the transfer of famous players like Gill and Viru from a crowd-favorite esports organization, Team X Spark, to another, GodLike Esports.

Ghatak from GodLike, on a livestream, then spoke about their quest for a fifth player who can bolster their roster. The community had been buzzing and pondering about who the player will be.

As he promised, the announcement was made yesterday through a video, which has shaken the community to its core. Both Viru and Gill will take turns as the fifth player for the organization.

After the above video was released, Viru went live on YouTube and explained to the audience why he and Gill joined GodLike.

What did BGMI pro Viru say about him and teammate Gill joining GodLike Esports?

In his response clip, Viru gave his reasoning for leaving Team X Spark and joining another major organization like GodLike Esports.

The BGMI star stated that he was playing for his previous organization without a salary and was not supposed to get one for the next three months, which was unfair treatment to any Tier 1 player.

Viru added that his previous team offered him a device to play matches in tournaments. However, that resulted in him not getting a salary.

Also, the wages he would have received after three months would have been similar to his earnings in 2020. Moreover, the constant criticism by his teammates, even after performing decently, was another reason for him leaving the team.

According to Viru, Gill had made clear his intentions to leave the team after his salary was reduced to almost half of what he was getting previously. Since he was quitting, Viru followed him and joined GodLike, who are rejoiced to get the services of these two versatile BGMI players.

The entire saga happened within 48 hours after Thug announced that Team X Spark was possibly disbanding due to internal reasons. Although many fans guessed that Gill might join GodLike, Viru's announcement surprised them.

Also Read Article Continues below

GodLike now boasts a lineup consisting of six world-class BGMI esports players: Jonathan, Neyoo, Clutchgod, Gill, Zgod, and Viru. It is worth watching how these joinees synergize with their new teammates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer