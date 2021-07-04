BGMI redeem codes and redemption centers are fake as Krafton is yet to reveal them officially

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released for the Android platform on July 2nd, 2021, much to the delight of PUBG Mobile enthusiasts in India. As with the global variant, it offers a variety of visually appealing and attractive in-game items. Several ongoing events offer players different types of rewards.

Often, users wish to acquire them, but they must pay UC to receive the items they desire in most cases. This isn’t feasible for all the players.

In the global version of the game, redeem codes are one of the easiest methods for obtaining free rewards. They just need to claim the codes from the designated website.

This has left Indian fans wondering if they can redeem codes and redeem centers for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Is there a redemption center and redeem code for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)?

Battlegrounds Mobile India's developers haven't announced a website or a redeem code so far. Accordingly, there is no doubt that all the redeem codes that are being circulated on the internet are fake.

As a result, they will not work under any circumstances. This means that users should not waste their time looking for BGMI redemption codes.

Even with that being said, there is always the chance that developers will announce an official website similar to that for the global version for redeem codes.

To keep themselves updated on the latest developments and announcements, users should follow the official handles of BGMI. The following links will redirect the user’s social media handles and website:

With the game already crossing 10 million downloads, players can claim exciting rewards that also comprise Constable Set for free. Besides this, more events are expected to be added soon that will provide a variety of free items to the users.

