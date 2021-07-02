Has Battlegrounds Mobile India been released for iOS devices? All you need to know

Players have been eagerly waiting for the official release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) ever since Krafton announced their plans for the game in May this year.

The time has now arrived as BGMI was released on the Google Play Store earlier today, i.e., July 2nd.

Unfortunately, there has been no announcement regarding the game's release on iOS devices, leaving many players in the country disappointed.

Is Battlegrounds Mobile India out on iOS?

In a social media post on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official social media handles, Krafton revealed the system requirements for the game. The post reads:

“OS Requirement: Android (AOS) For early access participants, update your app to the official launch version from Play Store.”

There had been a lot of speculation that the game would be released for iOS devices during the final launch. However, that isn’t the case.

FAQ on the Support section of BGMI about iOS release

The FAQ in the support section of Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website states this about a potential iOS release:

"We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

Players can follow the official social media handles of BGMI to stay updated about any developments regarding the game:

Players can download Battlegrounds Mobile India using the Google Play Store

Players with Android devices can follow these steps to download BGMI:

Players must open the Google Play Store application and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI.

They should then click on the most relevant result and press the “Install” button. The download for the game will soon begin.

After downloading BGMI, players can open the game and select the required resource pack. Once the resource pack has been downloaded, players will be able to access the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

