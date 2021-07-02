How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) full version

The final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has finally been released for Android devices today, i.e., July 2nd.

Players can directly download the game on their devices from the Google Play Store.

A step-by-step guide to downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices

Players can follow these steps to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players must open the Google Play Store and search for “Battlegrounds Mobile India.” They can also click here to visit the game’s page on the store.

Players need to click on the "Install" button to download the game on their devices

Step 2: They should then click on the “Install” button. The game will be downloaded and installed soon.

Note: The size of Battlegrounds Mobile India is 731 MB on the Google Play Store. Players must have adequate storage space available on their devices before downloading the game. Additional resource packs will also have to be downloaded in-game.

Select between either of the resource packs

Step 3: Once Battlegrounds Mobile India has been installed, players can open the game and choose between the two resource packs that are available:

Low-spec: 381.3 MB HD: 619.8 MB

Step 4: After the in-game resource packs have been downloaded, players can log in to their accounts and enjoy playing the highly anticipated title.

Early Access users

The size of the update is around 137 MB

Players who have Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access can update the game to get the final version. The update size is around 137 MB. They can use the link provided above to visit the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

