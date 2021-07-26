BGMI Season C1S1 Royale Pass end date revealed 

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the best options for players looking for an amazing battle royale experience. The title offers Ultra HD quality graphics along with in-depth dynamics. Players can explore various maps and modes along with weapons

The Elite Royale Pass is one of the easiest methods to get lots of impressive outfits, weapon skins and much more. Players can upgrade their Royale Pass with the help of UC. In this article, we have discussed the BGMI Season C1S1 Royale Pass end date.

BGMI Season C1S1 Royale Pass end date

The C1S1 season of the ongoing Royale Pass will end on August 12th 2021. After that, players will be able to purchase the next cycle of Royale Pass on the M1 season in BGMI. Players will get an in-game update regarding the new season's Royale Pass.

C1S2 Royale Pass rewards:

Rank 1:

C1S2 rank 1 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

On rank 1, players will get a legendary outfit and impressive UZi skin. The UZi skin is one of the best-looking skins of the C1S2 season. This will be a significant addition to the player's inventory.

Rank 10:

C1S2 rank 10 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

The rank 10 RP reward in C1S2 is a colorful backpack. Players who purchase Elite RP will be able to get this backpack.

Rank 20:

C1S2 rank 20 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

Players will get a brand new Airplane finish upon reaching level 20. The skin is named Marine Marauder Airplane skin.

Rank 30:

C1S2 rank 30 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

Upon reaching rank 30, players will receive two amazing RP rewards. The first one is the legendary grenade skin, and the second reward is the Marine Marauder Mythic emote for Season C1S2.

Rank 40:

C1S2 rank 40 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

Upon reaching RP rank 40, players will get an outstanding M24 sniper rifle skin. The skin is golden in color and offers a royale look to the weapon.

Rank 50:

C1S2 rank 50 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

The RP rank 50 reward is the most exciting reward of the C1S2 cycle in the M1 season. Players will get the Mythic outfit for the season called the Marine Marauder set. The set will come with its headgear.

Also read: How to push Conqueror in C1S1 in BGMI

Edited by Gautham Balaji