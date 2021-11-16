BGMI Season C1S3 release date for Android and iOS devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) C1S2 is almost over and players are currently waiting for the new season. They can begin their grind to climb up the leaderboard once the upcoming C1S3 drops later this week, on November 19, 2021.

Krafton, the developers of BGMI, has already revealed some of the details about the upcoming C1S3. Here's what players need to know about the upcoming season.

Everything to know about BGMI Season C1S3:

BGMI has released the official patch notes for the 1.7 update of the game. Players can read the detailed patch notes on the official website.

Release date:

Krafton recently joined hands with Riot Games' famous title League of Legends and the partnership will feature in PUBG Mobile's upcoming season. BGMI, the exclusive Indian version of the game, will get to enjoy the same as well.

The new season will start on November 19. That's when players will be able to download the update to their Android and iOS devices, and continue until January 17 next year. After that, they can begin their grind towards the top of the leaderboard.

What players can expect from BGMI C1S3:

Inspired by League of Legends' Arcane, Krafton has decided to bring in "Mirror World" with C1S3. A two-dimensional merge and a unique Mirror Island will be available in the game with the new patch 1.7. Players can transform into either Jinx, Vi, Jayce, or Caitlyn and fight with other players using new weapons and skills.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Addtionally, players will now get to use Piggyback mode — a new carry feature — from the new season onward. They can now carry their teammates who have been knocked down, as well as their opponents. Gamers will also notice some weapon balancing in various Marksman rifles such as SLR, SKS, Mini-14, VSS.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee