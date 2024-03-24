BGMI Skyhigh Spectacle mode: Everything you need to know

The developer, Krafton, is all set to release the Battlegrounds Mobile India 3.1 update, which features the BGMI Skyhigh Spectacle mode. The patch will also bring numerous other content, such as an enhanced WOW mode, collaborations, and offers.

Moreover, after this update, BGMI will no longer support Android 4.4 and iOS 10 or below devices, as Krafton is upgrading Helpshift to ensure a better gaming experience.

The developer revealed these new features in a podcast on the title's official Instagram and YouTube handle on March 21, 2024, hosted by Ankiiibot. It featured many other creators, including LoLzZz Gaming, Omega, and Goblin.

This article further discusses everything about the BGMI Skyhigh Spectacle mode.

BGMI Skyhigh Spectacle mode explored

Here is the content the BGMI 3.1 Skyhigh Spectacle mode features:

1) New map: Nimbus Island

Nimbus Island has two islands: Sky Isle (Day) and Sky Isle (Night). Before entering, you can decide which island you wish to enter.

After entering Nimbus Island, a countdown will be activated, and when it runs out, you will be redirected to an unknown location in the Playzone. Following this, the island will disappear and won't appear again in the match.

It's worth mentioning that you won't be affected by Blue Zone when on Nimbus Island.

You'll receive a Respawn Card once you enter the island. As its name suggests, this card will respawn you if you get killed on Nimbus Island. Furthermore, you can summon a genie, who will grant your team an additional Respawn Card.

2) New Vehicle: Flying Carpet

The BGMI Skyhigh Spectacle mode features a Flying Carpet that works like a vehicle. Spicing up your BGMI experience, this vehicle cum carpet can dance with you if you use an emote near it and can be used as a cover.

3) Sky Treasure Ship

The Skyhigh Spectacle mode features a flying Sky Treasure Ship that can be a great aid in traveling across the different locations of the map in no time. This ship has fixed routes, through which it travels across the map and halts for a moment at each stop.

Wait for this ship to reach its final destination, and you'll receive exclusive rewards from a spawned crate.

4) New Throwable: Grooving grenade

Another fresh content of the BGMI Skyhigh Spectacle mode is a throwable called Grooving Grenade. Use this throwable on an enemy, creating a dancing zone for a fixed period, which will make the foe dance with a summoned genie.

You can enlarge this dancing zone by throwing more Grooving Grenades into it.

