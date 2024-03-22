BGMI 3.1 update: Skyhigh Spectacle mode, WOW mode, and more

Krafton uploaded the BGMI 3.1 update podcast video on the title's official Instagram handle a few hours ago on March 21, 2024. The renowned caster Ankiiibot hosted the video, with popular players like LoLzZz Gaming, Spower, Omega, and Goblin appearing as guests. In the video, the gamers provided insights on the upcoming 3.1 update's new features.

Since the Shadow Force theme disappeared from the game on March 19, 2024, players expected the 3.1 update to arrive on March 20. However, the update is yet to arrive. Hence, the podcast has already created a huge buzz in the Indian mobile gaming community.

What are the announced BGMI 3.1 update features?

Skyhigh Spectacle Mode

Nimbus Island will be added to the Skyhigh Spectacle mode (Image via Krafton)

The Skyhigh Spectacle mode is the most anticipated feature of the BGMI 3.1 update. The mode will be added to the classic mode maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Livik, where players can find the following additions:

Nimbus Islands: The Nimbus Islands return to the title after the Mirror World mode. The islands will float on air, and players can land on them to take an automatic recall card. They can find up to four recall cards on these islands, along with great loot, but the islands act as hot drops.

The Nimbus Islands return to the title after the Mirror World mode. The islands will float on air, and players can land on them to take an automatic recall card. They can find up to four recall cards on these islands, along with great loot, but the islands act as hot drops. Floating Ship: Also known as the Sky Treasure Ship, the Floating Ship floats on the air and offers great loot. Players can visit the ship from the ship stops and relaunch themselves after looting. They can also launch fireworks.

Also known as the Sky Treasure Ship, the Floating Ship floats on the air and offers great loot. Players can visit the ship from the ship stops and relaunch themselves after looting. They can also launch fireworks. Magic carpet: The Magic carpet will enable players to fly like Aladin while playing the themed mode. The carpet will also act as a shield (for some time), saving players from bullets.

The Magic carpet will enable players to fly like Aladin while playing the themed mode. The carpet will also act as a shield (for some time), saving players from bullets. Dancing Grenade: Throwing this grenade will make any player within a limited area dance for 10 seconds.

WOW Mode

The World of Wonder (WOW) mode is one of the most exciting additions in the upcoming BGMI 3.1 update, featuring some of the best maps created by users. While it has already gained massive popularity in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update, the WOW mode's introduction to the Indian variant will provide Indian gamers with a chance to showcase their creations.

In the podcast video, LoLzZz and Spower were excited about trying the WOW mode maps that offer the parkour feature.

Collaborations

Mumbai Indians Collaboration

The fever of IPL 2024, beginning on March 22, 2024, will be reflected in the BGMI 3.1 update as the game has announced its collaboration with the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians. Players can find new skins for the DP-28, Dacia, and a Backpack, as well as a new MI outfit.

Bentley Collaboration

Like PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India has collaborated with automobile giant Bentley. Four popular cars - Azure, Flying Spur Mulliner, Batur, and Continental GT convertible will be added to the 3.1 update. Players can apply the skins to the Dacia, Coupe RB, Mirado, and UAZ cars. A total of nine skins will be added to the Lucky Spin soon.

X-Suit and Spins

A new Ignis X Suit will be featured in the upcoming BGMI 3.1 update. This will be the first X-Suit in the game's Indian version in the male and female variants. Along with the Ignis X-Suit, players can get an AMR skin. Moreover, a Club Courtyard Lucky Spin (offering stunning gun skins and outfits) will also be available in the update.