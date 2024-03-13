What is the Sky Treasure Ship in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update and what are its functions

The latest Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode has brought plenty of new features, including the Sky Treasure Ship in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update. It is modeled like a pirate ship and has already gained popularity among millions of gamers eagerly awaiting to play the mode. The ship is designed to take them on a journey inside the themed map of Erangel.

This article acts as a guide to helping players learn more about the Sky Treasure Ship in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update, along with its uses.

What is the mechanism of the Sky Treasure Ship in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update?

Although designed like a ship, the Sky Treasure Ship in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update flies in the air of the Erangel map following two fixed routes and stops for a while at each boarding point. Here's a look at the two routes and the various boarding points:

Route 1: Starts at the shores, north of Primorsk, and ends in School with boarding points at meadows over Quarry, Gatka, and the recall tower compound near Pochinki.

Route 2: Starts at the hills, north of Sosnovka Military Base, and ends in South Georgopol City with boarding points at shores below Farm, Hill west of Pochinki (also known as Potato Hill in esports), and Ruins.

The exclusive final crate can be opened for rare rewards when the Ship reaches its final destination (on both routes).

Furthermore, a viewing mechanic on the ship lets boarders watch the ship sail from a unique perspective. It's also loaded with great supplies (including Level 3 armor and helmet) and randomly drops plenty of airdrop rewards at the abovementioned boarding points.

To celebrate the title's sixth anniversary, a Firework Cannon has been added to the Sky Treasure Ship, which can launch fireworks or be used for movement.

Those boarding the ship will also complete the Skyhigh Traveler achievement added in the update.

What are the other features of the Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update?

The sixth-anniversary update has introduced many new features in the Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode, which aims to revolutionize the Battle Royale title.

Here's a look at the other features in the Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode:

Nimbus Island

Teleportation device

Magic Carpet

Grooving Grenade

Treasure Hunt Mechanics

Themed Areas (Festive Towns and a Celebration Hall) and items (Chimes, Cake, Javelin)

Enthusiasts willing to learn more about all the game's new features can read the 3.1 update patch notes.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Instead of downloading the title, Indian players can play BGMI.