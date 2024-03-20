BGMI x Mumbai Indians partnership announced; mentions exclusive in-game items and more

A collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians, has been announced, generating excitement among the teams' fan bases. This partnership will likely introduce various in-game items inspired by the renowned cricket franchise during an upcoming collaboration-themed event.

Mumbai Indians-inspired in-game items in BGMI

This collaboration will likely introduce a range of exclusive Mumbai Indians-themed in-game items, including outfits, helmets, skins, cricketers' voice packs, and cricket-themed emotes. These items will be designed to celebrate the legacy of the five-time IPL champions.

Timing and updates

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The timing of this collaboration is particularly strategic, with hints suggesting that the Mumbai Indians-themed content will align with the upcoming IPL season, anticipated to coincide with the release of the BGMI 3.1 update in the coming weeks.

New features like an Aladdin-themed flying carpet and Genie elements are also suspected to be introduced in this update, along with the latest theme mode and Nimbus Island map.

Potential involvement of Mumbai Indians' star cricketers

Players of the Mumbai Indians cricket team (Image via iplt20.com)

The exciting aspect of this partnership is the potential involvement of Mumbai Indians' star cricketers. Battleground Mobile India players could witness their beloved cricketing icons like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and various others featured together in promotional material.

Building on past collaborations

BGMI has a history of successful collaborations with cricketing personalities. In a previous collaboration-based event featuring Hardik Pandya, players could participate in special challenges and earn cricket balls daily, which could then be exchanged for various in-game items.

This track record of engaging collaborations highlights the game's commitment to catering to diverse interests and passions within its player base.

The prospect of Mumbai Indians-themed content, combined with potential involvement from star cricketers, promises excitement among fans. Meanwhile, players can check the Instagram handle of BGMI and Mumbai Indians to get further updates regarding this collaboration.

