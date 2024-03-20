Happy Holi event in BGMI: All rewards, how to redeem, and more

Krafton has introduced a Happy Holi event in BGMI to celebrate the auspicious festival of colors. The occasion features plenty of cosmetics and items, which can be obtained by exchanging Water Guns. These Water Guns can be acquired by playing classic and arena matches regularly.
This article serves as a guide to getting rewards during the Happy Holi event.
How to complete the Happy Holi event in BGMI and get rewards
The Happy Holi event is live in the BGMI 3.0 version. It will also be available in the next update and will run until March 30, 2024, at 5:29 a.m. IST.
Players can find the Happy Holi event in the in-game Events section. They must complete the available daily missions and earn Water Guns to participate in it. The Water Guns can be exchanged for an exclusive outfit, cover, and more.
Here's an overview of the exclusive rewards up for grabs in the new Happy Holi event in BGMI:
- Exchange 450 Water Guns - Punk Goon Set
- Exchange 300 Water Guns - Punk Goon Mask
- Exchange 150 Water Guns - Punk Goon Cover
- Exchange 150 Water Guns - Scarlet Shadow Glasses
- Exchange 45 Water Guns - Classic Crate Coupon
- Exchange 15 Water Guns - Supply Crate Coupon
While all the cosmetics are permanent and can be exchanged once, the Classic and Supply Crate Coupons can be exchanged five and 10 times, respectively.
How do you get Water Guns for the Happy Holi event in BGMI?
As mentioned, Water Guns can be obtained by completing daily missions and sub-events. Four sub-events have been added to Battlegrounds Mobile India to celebrate the festival of colors.
Here's an overview of the sub-events through which BGMI players can earn Water Guns:
Holi Party
- Login once every day and five Water Guns each day.
Holi Fun
- Play arena mode 10 times as a squad and get 50 Water Guns
- Play arena mode 20 times as a squad and get 100 Water Guns
- Play arena mode 40 times as a squad and get 200 Water Guns
Holi Battle
- Play classic mode 10 times as a squad and get 75 Water Guns
- Play classic mode 20 times as a squad and get 150 Water Guns
- Play classic mode 40 times as a squad and get 300 Water Guns
Holi Bash
- Play any mode with friends once and get 10 Water Guns
- Play any mode with friends three times and get 30 Water Guns
With the 3.1 update expected to be released soon, there is a great deal of buzz among players nationwide. Once the patch is available, both iOS and Android device users can download the updated version of the game and experience the Skyhigh Spectacle mode, among other new content.