Happy Holi event in BGMI: All rewards, how to redeem, and more

Krafton has introduced a Happy Holi event in BGMI to celebrate the auspicious festival of colors. The occasion features plenty of cosmetics and items, which can be obtained by exchanging Water Guns. These Water Guns can be acquired by playing classic and arena matches regularly.

This article serves as a guide to getting rewards during the Happy Holi event.

How to complete the Happy Holi event in BGMI and get rewards

The Happy Holi event is live in the BGMI 3.0 version. It will also be available in the next update and will run until March 30, 2024, at 5:29 a.m. IST.

Players can find the Happy Holi event in the in-game Events section. They must complete the available daily missions and earn Water Guns to participate in it. The Water Guns can be exchanged for an exclusive outfit, cover, and more.

Snippet showing rewards offered in the Happy Holi event in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here's an overview of the exclusive rewards up for grabs in the new Happy Holi event in BGMI:

Exchange 450 Water Guns - Punk Goon Set

Exchange 300 Water Guns - Punk Goon Mask

Exchange 150 Water Guns - Punk Goon Cover

Exchange 150 Water Guns - Scarlet Shadow Glasses

Exchange 45 Water Guns - Classic Crate Coupon

Exchange 15 Water Guns - Supply Crate Coupon

While all the cosmetics are permanent and can be exchanged once, the Classic and Supply Crate Coupons can be exchanged five and 10 times, respectively.

How do you get Water Guns for the Happy Holi event in BGMI?

Collecting Water Guns for the Happy Holi event in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

As mentioned, Water Guns can be obtained by completing daily missions and sub-events. Four sub-events have been added to Battlegrounds Mobile India to celebrate the festival of colors.

Here's an overview of the sub-events through which BGMI players can earn Water Guns:

Holi Party

Login once every day and five Water Guns each day.

Holi Fun

Play arena mode 10 times as a squad and get 50 Water Guns

Play arena mode 20 times as a squad and get 100 Water Guns

Play arena mode 40 times as a squad and get 200 Water Guns

Holi Battle

Play classic mode 10 times as a squad and get 75 Water Guns

Play classic mode 20 times as a squad and get 150 Water Guns

Play classic mode 40 times as a squad and get 300 Water Guns

Holi Bash

Play any mode with friends once and get 10 Water Guns

Play any mode with friends three times and get 30 Water Guns

With the 3.1 update expected to be released soon, there is a great deal of buzz among players nationwide. Once the patch is available, both iOS and Android device users can download the updated version of the game and experience the Skyhigh Spectacle mode, among other new content.