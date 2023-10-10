BGMI x Hardik Pandya collab event: All rewards, how to collect Cricket Balls, and more

Following the massive success of the 2.7 update, Krafton India released the 2.8 update in BGMI earlier today. The update is the third major patch since the return of the title to the Indian gaming market in May.

The latest patch has brought along plenty of new features, including the Zombies Edge mode and the new collaboration event with Indian Cricket superstar Hardik Pandya.

Everything that BGMI players need to know about the Hardik Pandya Exchange Bonanza collab event

To celebrate the festival of Cricket in India, BGMI has partnered with Hardik Pandya, who is an integral member of the Indian Cricket team in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

The new Hardik Pandya Exchange Bonanza event is live in the BGMI 2.8 version and will be available until 25 October at 5:29 a.m. IST. Players can make their way to the in-game Events section and hover over the ongoing event slides until they come across the new collab event.

Snippet showing the rewards in BGMI Hardik Pandya Exchange Bonanza event (Image via Krafton)

Players will have to complete the available daily missions and earn Cricket Balls to participate in the collab event. They can be exchanged for an exclusive outfit, backpack, and more.

Here's an overview of the stunning rewards up for grabs in the new Hardik Pandya Exchange Bonanza collab event:

Exchange 2400 Cricket Balls - Wasteland Explorer Set

Exchange 900 Cricket Balls - Wasteland Explorer Cover

Exchange 1000 Cricket Balls - Wasteland Explorer Backpack

Exchange 110 Cricket Balls - Classic Crate Coupon

Exchange 40 Cricket Balls - Supply Crate Coupon

While all the cosmetics are permanent and can be redeemed once, the Classic and Supply Crate Coupons can be redeemed five and 10 times, respectively.

Players should also note that unused Cricket Balls will expire after the event ends and will not get carried over to the next event.

How to get Cricket Balls in BGMI

As mentioned earlier, Cricket Balls can be obtained from completing daily missions in the new sub-events. A total of three sub-events have been added to Battlegrounds Mobile India after the 2.8 update.

Here's a look at the different sub-events through which BGMI players can earn Cricket Balls:

Daily Login

Login once every day and 10 Cricket Balls each day.

Clan Unity

Join a clan to get 10 Cricket Balls.

Classic Allies

Play classic mode with friends once every day and get 25 Cricket Balls each day

Play classic mode with friends five times every day and get 125 Cricket Balls each day

The release of the 2.8 update has already created a great deal of buzz amongst players across the country. Both iOS and Android device users can download the title and experience the Zombies Edge mode and the new Hardik Pandya Exchange Bonanza collab event.