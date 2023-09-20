BGMI releases new teaser hinting collaboration with Hardik Pandya

A few hours ago, the developers of BGMI, Krafton India, took to the title's official Instagram handle to launch a new teaser. The suspenseful short teaser features an unknown character sitting on a sofa wearing a jersey and eagerly waiting for something to happen as he looks away from the camera. Eerie music further adds to the suspense of the trailer.

If looked at properly, the hairstyle, the tattoos on the neck of the character, and the earrings match that of Hardik Pandya. Moreover, jersey number 33 also indicates that the character is likely the cricket star.

In addition, an earlier post with a Spetsnaz helmet lying on a cricket pitch and the number 33 written on a sign board further fueled the collaboration news.

The teaser and the post have already created a considerable deal of buzz among fans of the game and Hardik Pandya as they await an official confirmation of the collaboration.

BGMI's collaboration with Hardik Pandya will confirm the rumors and leaks to be true

Hardik Pandya exudes a passionate spirit and charismatic attitude. As a youth icon, he will inspire many youngsters across the country to log into the game and tread on the virtual battlegrounds.

For those unaware, a few days back, popular leaker Esportsnewsboy uploaded a post on his Instagram handle highlighting that a "big cricket star player" was collaborating with BGMI.

He then posted a secondary post on his Instagram handle with an image of Hardik Pandya poised over a voice recording desk. Through the posts, Esportsnewsboy had indicated that the cricketer was collaborating with the game.

Now that the trailer and the post have arrived from Krafton India, the leaker's post might as well turn out to be true.

It is only a matter of time before the developers officially announce the collaboration with the Gujrat Titans captain, Hardik Pandya. The collaboration will follow that of Ranveer Singh, who was immensely popular amongst BGMI gamers.

Quite interestingly, the theme song for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 was also released earlier today and featured BGMI star Scout.

While the collaboration of Battlegrounds Mobile India with Hardik Pandya looks plausible, it remains to be seen if the rumored voice pack of the star appears in the game during the 2.8 update (when the World Cup will be organized live across different cities in India).