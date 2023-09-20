BGMI star Scout features in ICC Men's Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 theme song

A few hours ago, ICC uploaded the theme song of the upcoming Men's Cricket ODI World Cup on their YouTube channel featuring the BGMI superstar Tanmay "Scout" Singh. The three minutes and 21 second long song taglined as "Dil Jashn Bole" (the heart speaks celebration) portrays Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and other YouTubers like Flying Beast, BeYouNick, Dhanashree Verma, and others.

Since Scout is a pioneer in the Indian mobile gaming community and boasts a massive fan following, it is natural that his inclusion in the theme song video has created a massive buzz amongst BGMI and Cricket lovers.

Scout represents BGMI community in the official ICC Cricket Men's ODI World Cup 2023 theme song

The Dil Jashn Bole song is staged in a set modeled as a moving train where passengers are celebrating the festival of Cricket.

During the 1:20 mark, Scout can be seen playing a cricket game on his phone where he expresses his frustration after getting bowled out. However, he seems stoked later on in the video celebrating the festival of Cricket highlighted through the Dil Jashn Bole theme song.

Scout's inclusion in the video speaks volumes of Battlegrounds Mobile India and the star streamer's popularity in the country. He had never given a hint, nor spoken, about this feat of himself to his followers. Hence, they will be waiting for Scout to react on the same once he returns to livestreaming on YouTube tonight.

Quite Interestingly, Ranveer Singh (the brand ambassador of BGMI) is the main attraction of the video, who is seen playing Cricket and dancing around with other popular YouTubers mentioned above.

With Ranveer and Scout being a part of the theme song, the possibility remains open for new events celebrating the ICC Cricket Men's ODI World Cup to appear in the BGMI during the 2.8 Update (when the tournament will be organized live).

For those unaware, the ICC Cricket Men's ODI World Cup will be hosted in India for the fourth time in the sport's history and the first time since 2011. A total of 10 teams will feature in the ODI World Cup, scheduled to start on October 5, with Team India starting their campaign on October 8. It remains to be seen if Team India can replicate their victory from 2011 on their home soil.