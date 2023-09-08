Scout shares details of Scout Invitational BGMI tournament on stream

On the night of September 7, 2023, renowned streamer and BGMI esports athlete Tanmay "Scout" Singh was livestreaming the game on his YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he was seen pushing his rank in the game while playing with other popular streamers from S8UL. The star also grabbed the opportunity to answer the questions of his viewers and share details of the upcoming tournament that he is planning to organize.

Speaking about the Scout Invitational BGMI tournament, the streamer showed a PDF containing the rough details of the event. He even explained how the tournament will be the first of its kind to be in a mixed mode, having matches in both Third Person Perspective (TPP) and First Person Perspective (FPP).

Since Scout is followed by millions and the esports scene is currently on a meteoric rise, the streamer's recent words have got mobile esports enthusiasts across the country buzzing with excitement.

BGMI star Scout will host Scout Invitational tournament for underdogs as well as established teams

Timestamp: 14:09

During the 14-minute mark of his recent livestream, he showcased a PDF highlighting that the Scout Invitational tournament will be hosted soon and will see more than 2,000 teams participating in it. The event will be mixed, offering both invited and open-for-all slots.

Here's what the BGMI star shared about the tournament he will host:

Round 1: Similar to the ongoing BGIS 2023, 2048 BGMI esports teams will participate in Round 1 of the Scout Invitational tournament, which will be played across 10 days. 128 groups will be made of 16 teams each and the top 8 teams from each group will move on to the next round.

Round 2: This round will be played between 1024 teams (64 groups of 16 teams each) for a week. The top 4 from each group will progress to the next round.

Round 3: 256 teams divided into 16 groups will be featured in this stage of the event. The round will be played across three days and the top 4 will progress ahead.

Round 4: 64 teams divided into four groups will take part in this round and will be played in a single matchday. The top 4 from each group will head on to the QFs.

Quarter-Finals: Live streaming of the tournament will begin from this stage. 32 teams (16 qualified from Round 4 and 16 semi-finalists of the recently concluded BGMS) will feature in QFs. The top 16 teams will move on to the Semi-Finals.

Semi-Finals: The 16 qualified teams will be joined by the 16 finalists of BGMS 2023. The round will be played across six days and the top 16 will move on to the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals: The Grand Finals will be played across two days. While Day 1 matches will be played in TPP mode, matches of Day 2 will be played in FPP mode.

While Scout mentioned that the BGMI tournament will be organized soon, it is still unclear as to when the event will commence and end. Moreover, the prize pool of the event was not mentioned by Scout.

According to him, many changes will be made to the PDF before it becomes an official document. It remains to be seen when he provides more information regarding the tournament.