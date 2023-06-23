"I am pretty confident that we will be ready to reign supreme": NinjaJOD on Gods Reign's plans to dominate BGMI tournaments (Exclusive)

On June 9, popular esports organization Gods Reign announced its BGMI esports roster through a video on its official social media handles. The video saw renowned Tier-1 esports athletes like NinjaJOD, Aquanox, Robin, and Blaze gearing up to perform for their new team. The announcement created a lot of buzz within the Battlegrounds Mobile India community.

Sportskeeda recently had the opportunity to speak to esports star Shubham "NinjaJOD" Sahoo, who opened up about his decision to join Gods Reign and the organization's plans for upcoming events.

BGMI pro NinjaJOD reveals why he and his teammates left TSM and joined Gods Reign

Q. Can you share your initial reactions when you learned that Gods Reign was going to sign the roster?

NinjaJOD: We were pretty excited when we got to know that Gods Reign were going to sign us since, after TSM, we were looking for an organization with a long-term vision.

Q. The roster contains great assaulters, including yourself. Can you tell us more about the roles of the different players?

NinjaJOD: The roster contains Robin, our old teammate during the initial days, Aquanox, Blaze, and me (NinjaJOD). I have a lot of faith in my team, as all of us are pretty self-sufficient fraggers.

The current team has Robin as an IGL, me as an assaulter, Aquanox as an entry fragger, and Blaze as a support/filter.

Q. From TSM to Gods Reign, it has been a journey full of ups and downs. Can you tell us more about what happened that led to TSM disbanding and you joining Gods Reign?

NinjaJOD: Our journey in TSM was pretty memorable, and we are very happy with that. The main reason for us parting ways with TSM was the ban period.

Though they supported us throughout that period, they eventually decided to let us go after 9-10 months, and we completely understood their point.

Q. Now that you are in a new organization, will we get to see a change in your gameplay style?

NinjaJOD: No, there will not be any major changes in the gameplay. The team will continue to play the same way we used to do.

Q. With so many BGMI esports tournaments (including official events) lined up, how do you plan on dominating them?

NinjaJOD: Since we have a new IGL in our team, we will need some time to get our tactics and strategies in sync.

Once we get into our rhythm and start performing at our best as a unit, I am pretty confident that we will be ready to reign supreme in the BGMI landscape.

Q. The BGMI unban has led to huge growth in mobile esports. What are your thoughts on the trial period matter and why the game should make a permanent comeback?

NinjaJOD: With this uncertain three-month period, everyone has mixed thoughts about the game’s suspension. However, we remain hopeful that the game will come back permanently, considering its impact on our careers.

Globally, esports has already been accepted as a mainstream sport, and we wish to see similar things happening in India in the future.

Q. You guys played in the Skyesports tournament. You even played for Team Payal in the BGMI Rising event. According to you, what are the new in-game changes that have affected esports?

NinjaJOD: Skyesports tournament was our first event as a team which wasn’t the best of our performances. Nonetheless, we will be bouncing back strongly and giving it our all to make sure we are back to the top, where we belong.

Q. Many fans are ecstatic hearing the news of the new signing. What is your message to them?

NinjaJOD: My only message to all the BGMI fans is to just keep supporting us, and we will make sure that we justify your love for us by giving you enough reasons to celebrate.

