"Thanks to your generous contributions": CarryMinati shows gratitude to fans for supporting his BGMI charity stream

A few hours ago, prominent YouTuber and BGMI streamer Ajey "Carry Minati" Nagar tweeted pictures of him donating the money raised by his community to Odisha's Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also wrote a few lines thanking his fans for their generous monetary contributions towards helping those affected by the horrific train accident in Odisha.

Here's what CarryMinati wrote:

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the charity stream yesterday. Thanks to your generous contributions, we were able to raise a total of INR 11,87,611.64 by 1 pm today. To further enhance the impact, I have personally added INR 1.5 lacs, bringing the total to INR 13,37,612."

CarryMinati's charity stream was a huge success, other BGMI YouTubers follow suit

On the night of June 3, CarryMinati hosted a charity livestream titled PRAY FOR ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT - CHARITY STREAM on his gaming channel, CarryisLive. People from across the country, and even abroad, tuned in to donate money for this cause.

After thanking his fans in the tweet, CarryMinati assured that he would be updating everyone about further donations in the future.

"Moving forward, we will provide regular updates every two days, and if any offline donations come in, we will ensure they are transferred as well. I feel immensely proud and grateful for all of you."

With a combined subscriber base of 50 million across his two channels, CarryMinati is the most subscribed YouTuber in India. Hence, his livestream was joined by thousands whose contributions will no doubt be invaluable.

Other popular BGMI Youtubers like Dynamo Gaming and Scout are also walking the same path. Dynamo already completed a charity stream earlier today, June 4, during which he collected and donated 2 lakh INR. Scout will be hosting a charity stream today evening at 5 PM IST on his channel. Many renowned BGMI players and content creators from S8UL will join his stream in a short while.

