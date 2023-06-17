Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals Day 4: Overall standings, overview, and more

Blind Esports has strengthened its points lead during the fourth day of the Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals. The team maintained their dominance, accumulating 55 points to reach a total of 229 points. Orangutan Esports climbed three spots and claimed the second position with 165 points. Meanwhile, Team Soul, a favorite among fans, dropped to third place after an ordinary day.

Velocity Gaming had a successful day, climbing two positions to secure the sixth spot, while GodLike had another disappointing day and currently occupies the 13th position with 104 points. Spower from Blind Esports topped the fragger list with 52 eliminations after 24 matches.

Day 4 match-wise overview of Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals

Top 8 teams rankings after 24 matches (Image via Skyesports)

Aadi's exceptional gameplay proved instrumental in leading his team, Insane, to victory in the first Erangel battle, securing 12 eliminations. Kyoya's outstanding individual skills propelled Medal Esports to a podium finish, while Soul and GodLike faced an early elimination in the match.

In the second round, played on the desert map, Gods Reign capitalized on their advantageous positioning to emerge victorious. NinjaJod emerged as the standout performer with six eliminations, contributing to his team's 11 frag points. OG suffered an early elimination, but WizzGod's five frags helped them secure a commendable second place in the match standings.

With clever rotations, 7Sea claimed victory in the third round, securing eight frags. Soul and GodLike closely followed in second and third place, both earning 12 points, while BGMI rising star Nakul exhibited remarkable patience to secure a second-place ranking for his team.

GodLike Esports slipped to 13th place after Champions Series BGMI Finals Day 4 (Image via Skyesports)

Blind made the most of the skirmish between VST and VLT in the final circle to clinch victory in the Miramar match. Blind Spower went on a rampage, eliminating eight enemies and emerging as the top fragger of the match. VST and VLT both earned 10 points each in the match.

Team Gladiator took a fantastic chicken dinner on the fast-paced Sanhok map, accumulating 23 points. WizzGod once again showcased brilliant gameplay, propelling Orangutan to a second-place finish with 10 points.

After a series of impressive games, Velocity Gaming finally secured a chicken dinner in the sixth battle of the day, achieving seven finishes. Two BGMI pros, Ash and WizzGod from Orangutan, put up an intense showcasing in the final moments, eliminating Blind in one of the defining moments of the match.

