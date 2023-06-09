"It will be open for all, and its group stages and other levels will be held offline": Scout provides details about Scout Invitational BGMI tournament

On the morning of 8 June 2023, BGMI esports pro and streamer Tanmay "Scout" Singh held a livestream on YouTube where he played classic matches of the title and discussed several matters related to football transfers and esports in India. During the broadcast, Scout took the chance to provide details about the upcoming tournament that he will be organizing, Scout Invitational.

He mentioned the number of slots available for registration, different stages of the tournament and their tenure, and how things will be managed by popular tournament organizers (who are currently hosting Tier-1 scrims) for a hassle-free experience.

Here's what Scout said about his tournament (translated from Hindi):

"Scout Invitational is coming up. It will have a month-long qualification, and the finals will be concluded in a week. I will provide you with further information regarding the month-long qualification process. The tournament will be open to all. 1500-2000 teams will be registering for the open qualifiers.

He added (translated from Hindi):

It will be open for all, and its group stages and other levels will be held offline. All information will be provided in Discord. Mostly, Upthurst or Villager will be managing the tournament."

Fans have been eagerly waiting to learn more about the Scout Invitational BGMI tournament since they first heard about it from the pro himself. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Scout's recent statement about the tournament has created a great deal of buzz among esports enthusiasts across the country.

Scout shares details about the BGMI tier-1 teams that have been invited to the upcoming Scout Invitational tournament

Scout also talked about some of the teams participating. Although the tournament is "open for all," as its name suggests, there will be invited teams.

Scout further highlighted that he will be giving a fair chance to all established teams to grab invited slots. He stated (translated from Hindi):

"There will be 16 invites, and this will depend on the top 16 teams from the upcoming Skyesports tournament. So the top 16 teams finishing in the Skyesports Grand Finals will be invited to Scout Invitational. If we (Team X Spark) don't qualify for the top 16 in Skyesports, we will try to come through open qualifiers. It's simple, and I think it's fair as well."

With a huge prize pool and the invitational slots up for grabs, all the top BGMI esports teams will be eyeing to make it to the top 16 in the upcoming Skyesports Champions Series tournament. It remains to be seen which teams make the list.

Although Scout is yet to announce the starting date of the Scout Invitational BGMI esports tournament, it is expected that the group stages will be held later this month (June) or the first week of July after the conclusion of the Skyesports Champions Series tournament.

