"Give every team a fair number of chances to showcase their talent": BGMI e-athlete JokerOG's suggestion to tournament organizers

On February 10, popular BGMI esports player and leader of Team INS Gourav "JokerOG" Joshi took to his official Instagram handle to lay down a request to the organizers of the ongoing third-party Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments.

In his request, JokerOG mentioned that they should either abolish the group system in the tournaments or should provide fair number of matches to every team to advance to the next stage of the event.

Timeframe: 0:30

His exact words were:

"Dear all the event organizers, I know you are organizing legitimate events and the audience is also enjoying it. However, I am requesting you all to either refrain from keeping the group system or give every team a fair number of chances to showcase their talent."

Since JokerOG and Team INS have a massive fanbase in the BGMI gaming community, the star's recent remarks have led to a considerable amount of buzz.

Veteran BGMI pro JokerOG talks about how the prevalent group system in tournaments has affected teams

Continuing on the same matter, JokerOG mentioned that the inconsistent system has had an adverse effect on Team INS, along with other squads that are seriously grinding.

He seemed frustrated that the inconsistent nature of the group system was prevalent in all ongoing events. He suggested that if it continues every team should get a chance to play all the matches in a lobby of 100 players.

His exact statement was:

"My team and several other teams grinding hard have suffered because of the inconsistent system. It was understandable if it happened in 1-2 events, but it's occurring each time. If this goes on then every team should play all matches with a lobby of 100 players."

In another story, JokerOG continued to speak on the same matter. He highlighted how people will question his words and ask who grinds when BGMI is banned in the country.

He stated how the Tier-1 BGMI teams who grinded on the battlegrounds during the last ban are the ones who are still playing these events seriously. According to JokerOG, the ongoing period should be considered a grind phase and not a ban. He said:

"Now people will say that the game is banned. They will even ask who grinds hard during the ban phase and why should anyone be serious. However, they should know that the T1 teams playing now are the ones who played during the last ban as well. This is not a ban, but a grind phase."

It remains to be seen whether the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports event's organizers will pay heed to JokerOG's request and change the format of their respective tournaments.

Poll : 0 votes