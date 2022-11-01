JokerOG's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

The ban on PUBG Mobile in 2020, led to the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian version of the game, in 2021.

Gourav "JokerOG" Joshi is a skilled player in the BGMI esports scene. With his help, Team INS have been able to revive their lost glory and establish themselves as a regular Tier 1 side. His sheer grit and determination have helped him become a role model for many gamers in India.

JokerOG's dedication towards Battlegrounds Mobile India also helped him bag the role of a content creator in GodLike Esports. He regularly streams the game on YouTube, where he plays classic matches, tournaments, and scrims alongside the likes of Gill, Doome, Clutchgod, and ShadowOG.

Details and stats of BGMI pro player and YouTuber JokerOG

BGMI ID and IGN

JokerOG's great performances in BGMI scrims and tournaments have helped him gather a massive fanbase. His ID in the popular BR game is 5521141266, and his in-game name (IGN) is INSxJoKerOG.

Seasonal stats and rank

JokerOG plays as the IGL for Team INS. He regularly features in most Tier-1 tournaments and scrims.

JokerOG only plays classic matches when he livestreams the game on YouTube. He has successfully reached the highest tier, Ace, in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7 with 4219 points.

JokerOG has reached the highest tier, Ace, in Battlegrounds Mobile India's ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

JokerOG has played 102 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has won nine of those matches and reached the top ten in 68 matches.

The content creator has also managed to deal a total of 105764.5 damage with an average damage of 1036.9. Additionally, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 5.51 and has outclassed 562 enemies.

The pro player's great marksman skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 18.0. He also has an average survival time of 11.5 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 15.9.

JokerOG's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 24 finishes, with 3607 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: JokerOG's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are expected to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Being a renowned IGL and an intrinsic part of Team INS, JokerOG earns a decent salary per month. However, his main source of income is his popular YouTube channel, INS JokerOG, which currently has over 133k subscribers. So far, the pro player has posted 1093 Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile videos on the channel.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, JokerOG earned between $27 and $433 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He also garnered over one lakh views on his videos during the same period.

Note: While multiple popular streamers and pro players tread on the battlegrounds of BGMI on a daily basis, Indian gamers are advised against playing the title as it is banned in the country.

