How to register for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024

March 19 marks the beginning of registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. All players from across the nation can participate in this prestigious three-month-long competition. You can register your team through Krafton India Esports' website. An enormous prize pool of ₹2 crore has been allocated for the BGMI event, and the top squad will grab ₹60 lakh.

Krafton also announced the full structure and format for the upcoming BGIS. The Grind, which serves as an qualifier, will start from April 4, 2024, with 256 invited teams. Meanwhile, all the registered squads will play directly in the main event, starting on May 2. The BGMI event will continue until June 30.

BGIS 2024 registration process

The BGMI account of each participant must be a minimum of Level 25 and Platinum V. Here is the step by step guide for registration:

Step 1 - Go to the Krafton India Esports website.

Step 2 - Click on the "Go to Dashboard" banner, enter your email ID, and then verify it with the OTP received on your ID.

Step 3 - Add your details like name, date of birth, mobile number, and user name.

Step 4 - In ID verification, enter your Aadhar card details, upload its images, and then click on Proceed.

Step 5 - In game ID verification, upload a screenshot of the Basic Info tab (in BGMI game profile) and also add details like in-game ID, user name, and your location.

Step 6 - Tap on all four square tabs and then click on the “Complete Registration” banner.

This entire event will be organised in a 10-point scoring system. A total of 256 teams will be invited in The Grind, where they will fight for the 64 slots in the BGIS 2024.

After that, the main event of the India will kick off, where all the registered teams will also participate. A total of 1024 teams from the in-game qualifiers will be selected for the initial round. The first four rounds of the India Series will run from May 2 to 26.

Format for Battlegrounds India Series 2024 (Image via Krafton)

The Wildcard Entry stage, which features 64 teams, is scheduled for May 30 to June 2. The penultimate stage, called Semifinals, is planned from June 6 to 16. The ultimate stage, i.e., Grand Finals, of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 will be held across three days from June 28 to 30. The publisher is yet to mention whether the finals would be played offline or online.