BGMI caster Mazy confirms 10-point system will be used in BGIS 2024

In his latest livestream, BGMI caster Mazy confirmed that a 10-point system will be applied in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024, expected to begin in March 2024. PUBG Mobile has started using this point system in its official tournaments since the beginning of 2023. Now, Krafton is all set to implement it for the first time in the upcoming BGMI official event.

In order to boost competition among teams and excitement among fans, the publisher will apply a 10-point system that forces teams to play more aggressively. This also means that it features fewer positional points compared to a 15-point system, requiring teams to focus on collecting more points through frags.

The BGIS 2024 is the first official BGMI event of 2024 and will boast many experienced and underdog teams in the competition. The first and second editions of this mega event used a 15-point scoring system. Krafton will reveal its full details, such as dates and format, in the coming days.

BGIS 2024 to feature 10-point scoring system

In this structure, 10 position points are allotted to the winning team of a match, while the second- and third-place teams are given six and five points, respectively. It awards four, three, and two points for the fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-ranked squads, respectively. Teams finishing seventh and eighth will get one point each, while teams finishing 9-16th will get no points. However, each frag is counted as one point.

Here are the rank-wise placement points in this system;

1st Place: 10 points

10 points 2nd Place: 6 points

6 points 3rd Place: 5 points

5 points 4th Place: 4 points

4 points 5th Place: 3 points

3 points 6th Place : 2 points

: 2 points 7th Place: 1 point

1 point 8th Place: 1 point

1 point 9th Place: 0 point

0 point 10th Place: 0 point

0 point 11th Place: 0 point

0 point 12th Place: 0 point

0 point 13th Place: 0 point

0 point 14th Place: 0 point

0 point 15th Place: 0 point

0 point 16th Place: 0 point

Krafton organized the inaugural season of the BGIS after the launch of BGMI in 2021. The Grand Finals was played from January 16 to 22, 2022, and was conquered by Saumraj-led Skylightz Gaming. The squad now plays for Entity Gaming.

The second iteration took place in October 2023, when Destro-led Gladiators Esports emerged victorious in an emphatic fashion. The defending champions have now been acquired by Gods Reign.

Mazy also said that the top teams from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 will be awarded a direct spot in the BGIS 2024. Blind Esports clinched that event after showcasing their supremacy. The winning squad recently joined Team Soul.