Blind Esports crowned champions of Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023

Blind Esports have clinched the champions title at the BattleGround Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. Despite their consistent performances throughout 2023, the team had not secured an official title. However, their fortunes changed in the Pro Series, where they displayed unwavering consistency from the outset. They have been awarded ₹40 lakh in prize money.

Blind Esports finished second in the league stages. They also secured the second spot at the end of the first day of the finals before significantly elevating their performance on the second day.

Scaling to the top position, they maintained their dominance on the third day, concluding the tournament with an impressive total of 249 points from 18 matches. Their star athlete, Spower, earned the MVP title of the Pro Series for his incredible performances.

BMPS Grand Finals overall standings

Gladiator Esports showcased exceptional skills once again during the championship, taking second position with a total of 221 points. Despite starting the finals on an average note and occupying the sixth position initially, the team demonstrated remarkable consistency.

They climbed to the second spot on the second day and successfully maintained that position to conclude the tournament as the runners-up.

Insane Esports finished third with a total of 176 points. Dominating the league stage, Insane Esports commenced the finals from the fifth position on day 1. They showed significant improvement on day 2, climbing to third, and skillfully contested to secure that place on the third and final day of the competition. Insane Aadi was adjudged as the best IGL of the tournament.

Entity Gaming, who held the top position after the first day of the BMPS Finals, ultimately ended in fourth place in the overall standings. Meanwhile, defending champions and fan favorites Team Soul rebounded impressively after two challenging days, performing well on the third day.

Their resurgence propelled them to fifth place with a total of 158 points, including two chicken dinners and a remarkable 98 points on day 3.

8BitXCS claimed sixth place, while Glitch Reborn emerged as the most notable underdog team, finishing seventh. Numen Gaming somehow managed to end their campaign in the ninth position in the Finale. Team XSpark, who showed promise, slipped to 11th, while Team Psyche came in 16th in the BMPS 2023.