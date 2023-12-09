BMPS 2023 League Stage: Overall standings, finalists, overview, and more

December 9 saw the completion of the BMPS 2023 League Stage. The top 16 out of the total 96 teams have mede it to the Grand Finals, which will be played from December 15 to 17 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Team Insane came out as the best performer with 328 points, 116 of which came from eliminations. The club won eight out of their 15 matches and amazed everyone with their dominant play.

Blind Esports maintained their strong performance in the League Stage and claimed second spot. The Manya-led squad accumulated 289 points, including 105 from eliminations. Both the top two performing organisations earned 60 bonus points each throughout the three weeks, showing how consistent they were.

BMPS 2023 Finals qualified teams

These are the 16 top teams that have sealed their spots in the Finale:

Team Insane Blind Esports Growing Strong Team Soul Hydra Officials Autobotz Esports Genxfm Psyche Glitchx Team XSpark Team Together Esports Revenant Esports 8BitCS Gladiators Esports Entity Gaming Numen Gaming

League Stage highlights

Growing Strong, a semi-pro team, acquired third place after putting up magnificent performances throughout the League. They scored 261 points, including 43 bonus points and 109 finishes.

Team Soul, the 2022 BMPS champions, garnered 233 points and was the fourth best performer. Their pro player Goblin picked up 35 kills in 15 games. The Omega-led roster will aim to defend their coveted trophy in the Grand Finals.

Hydra Officials impressed everyone with their gameplay in the League. The Dynano-owned club recently formed a new lineup and presented a top tier showcasing. They amassed 230 points, including 93 kills. The organisation’s main goal will now be to lift their first major BGMI title in the Finale.

Autobotz, Genxfm, and Psyche were also phenomenal throughout their respective 15 matches. They came sixth, seventh, and eighth in the overall rankings with 227, 221, and 211 points respectively. Team Xspark, Revenant and Gladiators finished 10th, 13, and 14th spot, respectively.

Some popular organisations like Gods Reign (19th), GodLike (20th), and Global (23rd) have been eliminated from the BMPS 2023. Big Brother and Medal, who were among the top performers in the BGIS, also faltered in this competition. UK07 was the worst performing squad as they came 96th with 10 points in 15 games.