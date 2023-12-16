Entity Gaming ranks first as Day 1 of BMPS 2023 Finals ends

Entity Gaming, led by BGMI star Saumraj, emerged as the table toppers when Day 1 of the BMPS 2023 Grand Finals ended. The lineup displayed admirable gameplay throughout the day and registered 75 points on the scoreboard despite not getting a single Chicken Dinner. They will have to maintain their momentum in their remaining 12 games if they want to lift the trophy.

Entity Gaming got 32 eliminations and 43 position points from six games on the opening day. In the League Stage, this squad was 15th in the overall standings and barely gained a seat in the Grand Finals. However, they improved their gameplay and saw a good start to this phase.

Day 1 overview of BMPS 2023 Grand Finals

Top eight teams after Day 1 of Finals (Image via Krafton)

Blind Esports, known for their impressive performances, got off to a magnificent start in the Grand Finals and took came with 66 points at the end of Day 1. The Manya-led lineup collected 32 kills from six games. Nakul, a member of this squad, played his role perfectly.

Pukar-led Team XSpark was also spectacular on Day 1 and got 64 points, including 28 kills. Sarang, from this roster, impressed everyone with his performances on Friday, December 15. Glitchx Reborn produced surprising results on Day 1, eventually coming fourth with 60 points. The side claimed one Chicken Dinner on the Sanhok map.

Team Insane, the star performers in the League Stage, looked great on the first day and achieved 57 points. This squad was unstoppable during the BMPS League, as they won eight Chicken Dinners in 15 games in that stage.

Gladiators Esports have found their footing and are currently in sixth place. They obtained a total of 55 points with the help of 29 frags and one Chicken Dinner on Day 1. The Destro-led powerhouse squad has struggled in its last few events. However, they returned to their signature form and did well in the first six games of the BMPS Finals.

Bottom eight teams after Day 1 of BMPS Finals (Image via Krafton)

Hydra Official seemed to be under pressure in the first five games, but they somehow regained their rhythm and came out victorious in the sixth. The squad secured the 10th position with 43 points on Day 1.

Crowd favourites Team Soul delivered below-average performances and came 13th. The Omega-led lineup will need to regain their momentum and make a strong comeback to strengthen. Autobotz played poorly and secured only 17 points on Day 1 of the BMPS Finals.