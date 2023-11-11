Spraygod replaces Aditya in Team XSpark’s BGMI lineup 

In a recent development, Team XSpark has recruited Spraygod as Aditya's replacement in their BGMI squad. The firm, owned by popular esports player Scout, made a surprise move after their disappointing performance in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and the Upthrust Diwali Battle 2023. The club will now aim to make a significant comeback in the ongoing Red Bull Finale.

On November 10, the renowned organization revealed their new signing and stated:

"Unleashing the power of precision and passion. Welcome to the realm of Team x Spark where Spraygod meets the spark of victory."

The announcement comes on the opening day of the Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 National Finale. The side also bid farewell to Aditya and announced their playing four lineup for that contest on the same day. They recruited Gamlaboy from Entity Gaming for this event.

Team XSpark roster for BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 Finals

Sarang Dreams Spraygod Gamlaboy

It is noteworthy that Pukar and Scout are still in their squad, but they will not be seen playing in the original National Finale.

Harsh "Spraygod" Malik is a marquee BGMI/PUBG Mobile athlete who has played in many major tournaments, including the PMWI 2022. He was previously a member of Marcos Gaming.

However, he gained recognition playing for 7Sea Esports. He, alongside his teammates, lifted the trophy of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown. He displayed his incredible skills throughout the event and received the MVP award there.

Spaygod and Sarang have previously played together, as both were associated with 7Sea Esports. Both have had a crucial role in the winning side of that BGMI Showdown and also helped their team register ninth rank in the PMWI.

Team XSpark's performance in recent tournaments

The club had struggled in several events after the return of BGMI in May 2023. However, they bagged the seventh spot in the BGMS Season 2. Surprisingly, the team made an outstanding comeback in the BGIS 2023, claiming the third rank in an emphatic fashion.

However, Team XSpark stumbled in the India vs Korea Invitational as they came last in the overall table. The roster also failed in the Skyesports Championship 5.0, finishing in 20th place. They couldn't improve their game during the Upthrust Diwali Battle Finale and ranked 16th on the overall scoreboard.

With the signing of Spraygod, the aforementioned roster played on Day 1 of the BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Finale. The squad was 16th after the first five games and will try to up their performance on Day 2 (November 14) and Day 3 (November 18) of the Finale.