BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Orangutan Gaming dominated the opening day of the BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 Finals. The Ash-led squad grabbed 80 points at an average of 16, exhibiting their supremacy. Celsius Esports stood second with 65 points, followed by Enigma Gaming with 55 points. Revenant Esports finished fourth with 41 points, including 18 eliminations.

Team Soul played two good games but was disappointing in the other three encounters. The club took the sixth position with 37 points in the overall leaderboard. Gladiators Esports was eighth with 18 points after a modest performance today. Loose Ends, an underdog, claimed the ninth spot with 28 points.

GodLike Esports, who recently signed Jelly, claimed 11th position with 27 points. Gods Reign also achieved 27 points in their five games. Mavi-led Global Esports (22), Big Brother (21), and Team XSpark (21) were in the bottom three of the overall rankings.

BGMI Red Bull Finale Day 1 scoreboard and overview

Top eight teams of Day 1 of Red Bull Finals (Image via Rooter)

Match 1 - Erangel

Revenant Esports defeated Enigma Gaming in the end zone to ensure a 23-point victory in the opener. BGMI star MJ from their lineup took five frags. Tactical and Celsius Esports presented a fabulous game, collecting 16 points each. Infinity and Medal claimed 12 and 10 points, respectively, from this Erangel battle.

Match 2 - Miramar

The second encounter witnessed Team Soul notch up an emphatic 26-point Chicken Dinner. Their rising star Neyoo dismissed seven enemies alone there. Medal and Orangutan were able to add 18 and 17 points to their respective names. The Gods Reign squad led by Owais captured eight points.

Match 3 - Erangel

Orangutan displayed some fantastic rotations in the last few circles and earned a 24-point triumph. Gladiators Esports registered 17 points, while Aslaa Esports gained 13.

GodLike ranked 11th after 5 matches (Image via Rooter)

Match 4 - Sanhok

It was Celsius who came out victorious with 26 points. Orangutan kept up their magnificent pace and managed 25 points. Big Brother Esports obtained 12 points, while Enigma and Gladiators Esports accounted for 10 points each.

Match 5 - Erangel

Enigma Gaming claimed a 20-point Chicken Dinner in this matchup. Loose Ends has a surprising performance, scoring 22 points. Orangutan continued their spectacular run and added 18 points to their accounts. GodLike Esports also played well in the end battle of the BGMI Red Bull Finals Day 1.