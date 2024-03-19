Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024: Dates, format, registration, and prize pool distribution revealed 

Registration of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 kicks off on March 19 via the Krafton India Esports’ official website. The organiser also disclosed its format and other details. The event's third edition will have a prize fund of ₹2 crore, the same as last year. The Grind, a qualifier contest, will commence on April 4, while the main event will begin on May 2.

The India Series is the first official BGMI tournament of 2024. Krafton has set a prize money of ₹60 lakh for the winner, while the second and third ranks will take home ₹30 lakh and ₹20 lakh, respectively.

BGIS 2024 registration, dates, format, and structure

Players can register their squads for the India Series 2024 through Krafton India Esports’ official website. The registration process requires details like email ID, name, date of birth, mobile number, Aadhar card, In-game ID, and more.

Format and dates

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 format revealed (Image via Krafton)

The Grind will be played from April 4 to 28, where 256 well known teams will be invited directly with the Top 64 moving to the main event. These 256 teams will be seeded into 16 groups for this four-week contest. The Top 16 teams will qualify directly to the BGIS Round 4, while the 17th to 32nd ranked teams will advance to its Round 3. The 33rd to 64th placed teams will move to its Round 2.

The initial four rounds of the BGIS 2024 will be held from May 2 to 26, while the Wildcard stage will be contested form May 30 to June 2. The Semifinals will be hosted across the weeks from June 4 to 16. The Grand Finals, which consists of the Top 16 teams, is scheduled for June 28 to 30.

Prize pool distribution

1st Place - ₹60,00,000

2nd Place - ₹30,00,000

3rd Place - ₹20,00,000

4th Place - ₹15,00,000

5th Place - ₹12,50,000

6th Place - ₹10,00,000

7th Place - ₹9,00,000

8th Place - ₹8,00,000

9th Place - ₹6,00,000

10th Place - ₹6,00,000

11th Place - ₹4,00,000

12th Place - ₹4,00,000

13th Place - ₹2,50,000

14th Place - ₹2,50,000

15th Place - ₹2,50,000

16th Place - ₹2,50,000

Individual awards

Most Valuable Player (BGIS) - ₹2,50,000 Most Finishes - ₹1,00,000 Lone Survivor- ₹1,00,000 Rampage - ₹1,00,000

All teams have been preparing themselves for the event since the beginning of the year. Skylights and Gladiators Esports were the winners of its first and second editions, respectively. It will be fascinating to watch which club will secure the crown of the third edition.