Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024: Registration, start date, and more

BGMI publisher Krafton has officially announced that registration for BGIS 2024 will kick off on March 19. Competitive players from across India have been waiting for this news for a while. Teams with a minimum of four players can register for the third edition of the India Series, the first official major BGMI event of the year. The company will soon reveal more details about the registration process.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 will commence on April 4. The tournament organizer will invite many teams directly in the later stages of the competition based on their results in the previous official events. For the first time, teams will be seen playing in a 10-point scoring system in an official tournament.

BGIS 2024 registration to begin on March 19

On March 16, Krafton posted on its social media pages that registration for the India Series will start in just three days:

"Get ready to make waves! The registrations for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2024 open in just 3 days! This is your chance to dive into the heart of the action, where strategy meets battle, and every move you make can turn the tide. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a rising star, it's time to show the world what you're made of."

As done for previous official tournaments, registration will be conducted through the Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India website. You have to provide information like your teammates' names, in-game ID, date of birth, and more. The minimum requirements for registration will be mentioned on the website. Only those squads that fulfill all the eligibility criteria will be allowed to contest in BGIS.

Mazy and a few other casters have recently said the format of the event will be different from that of its previous two seasons. The contest will be played in a new zone meta. However, the organizer has not made any official announcements about these changes as of yet. The prize pool of the upcoming India Series has also not been announced.

At present, there are many teams trying out new players in their lineup. Some organizations like Team Soul and Entity already have strong BGMI rosters. Defending champion Gladiator Esports also announced their return to the scene and will disclose their new players in a few days. However, their former lineup, who won the BGIS 2023, now play for Gods Reign.