BGMI total downloads, unban rumors, Krafton statement, and more revealed

BGMI was able to create buzz among gamers after it was touted as the India-specific PUBG Mobile variant. Krafton unveiled teasers featuring famous PUBG Mobile streamers from India before Battlegrounds Mobile India got a launch date (Android) in July 2021.

Battlegrounds Mobile India cashed in on the massive userbase of PUBG Mobile, which further helped Krafton restore the esports scene around the game. However, everything has once again returned to a halt after the Government of India decided to ban BGMI on 28 July 2022.

Readers can find out more details about Battlegrounds Mobile India's current status in the country after the ban.

BGMI ban: Server status, downloads, official response, unban date, and more

As of this writing, Battlegrounds Mobile India servers are still working in the country. Players can play their favorite modes/maps, download various in-game content, upgrade the Royale Pass, or even purchase items from the shop. However, the game's future in India is uncertain as the date of the 2.2 version of the global variant is nearing.

UC purchase has been suspended

Although one can access most of the content in Battlegrounds Mobile India, in-app purchases are no longer available. The probable reason behind the suspension might be related to the unavailability of authentication from either Google Play or the App Store.

Regardless, if users have an amount of UC (Unknown Cash/Credits) in their BGMI accounts, they can spend the same without any difficulty.

The reason behind the ban

The Indian government has banned BGMI on similar grounds to that of PUBG. Security concerns led to the prohibition of PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire. The Battlegrounds Mobile India servers were allegedly data sourcing in an unauthorized manner to the China servers. Thus, the ban on the popular BR game seems indefinite.

Downloads

BGMI had over 50 million downloads when it was banned in India (Image via Krafton)

Before the ban, Battlegrounds Mobile India had more than 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store with an average rating of 4.2 from 4.8 million users. Battlegrounds Mobile India was also among the top action games in the Play Store before 28 July 2022.

Krafton's statement

Krafton, the publisher and developer of BGMI, gave their official statement on the matter on 30 July 2022. The response emphasized the South Korean game company's commitment to the Indian Market, while it also mentioned the focus on strengthening partnerships and fostering the esports ecosystem.

The CEO of Krafton India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, also denied any allegations of mishandling the collection of user data, as the importance of security and privacy were reflected in the statement. Moreover, Krafton also mentioned its compliance with the government's data protection laws and regulations.

Furthermore, the statement noted Krafton's efforts to communicate with the concerned authorities to resolve the issue and revoke the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Unban date and rumors

Many users have spotted fake unban dates and edited announcements from Krafton in the past few days on the internet. However, readers should note that the Government of India has not revoked the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. Thus, no unban dates should be believed unless they come from an official source.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta