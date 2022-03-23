BGMI tournament registration link and process for BMOC: Step-by-step guide

The esports scenario of BGMI has played a massive role in the rise of the game's popularity. Thousands of fans flock to the live stream of tournaments and scrims daily to watch their favorite stars fight it out on the battlegrounds.

Following the success of the first-ever official tournament, BGIS 2021, which created several records in terms of viewership, Krafton Inc., took to Battlegrounds Mobile India's social media accounts to announce the esports roadmap for 2022.

There are as many as four official tournaments lined up for the year with a total prize pool of 6 Crore Rupees. Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 is set to kick off the season.

Since the tournament is scheduled to begin in April, the registrations for the competition have already started. Here are more details about the registration process.

What are the rules and steps that BGMI players need to follow while registering for the BMOC 2022?

Based on the rules set by Krafton, every team registering for BMOC 2022 must have a six-man lineup. While four players will constitute the main lineup, the other two will act as substitutes.

Furthermore, all players must have an in-game ID Level of 25 or higher and be placed in the Platinum tier or higher in Squad mode in BGMI.

The registrations for the tournament began on March 14 and are scheduled to run till March 27. Players need to follow the step-by-step guide mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website or click here to open the registration page.

Step 2: Provide a working email ID and then put in the OTP received in the given email. Tap on Verify to begin the registration process.

Step 3: After heading to the next page, provide the required details -

First Name Last Name Date of Birth Mobile Number BGMI ID In-game Name Gender ID Proof Number Scan and upload an ID proof approved by the Government of India (containing the given ID Proof Number). Furthermore, upload a front-facing Profile Picture.

Step 4: Click on Proceed.

Step 5: Check and tick all the Terms and Conditions of BMOC.

Step 6: Choose a category from Create Team, Find Team, or Join Team to get enlisted in a team (only Team Captains are asked to create groups)

Step 7: Share the invitation code with registered squadmates (for an IGL) or join a team using the shared code (for other players on the roster).

