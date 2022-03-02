When is BMOC 2022 expected to start for BGMI?

Within eight months, BGMI has established itself as one of India's most popular video games on mobile devices. The game has contributed a lot to the rise of esports in India. This has been due to the game being the center of attraction for many fans across the country.

This has been proven repeatedly through the spectator count of the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments, which goes up to millions. The first major official tournament, BGIS 2021, concluded in January. It became one of the most successful events, clocking the fifth-highest watching on YouTube for gaming events.

The tournament's success resulted in Krafton announcing the roadmap of BGMI esports in 2022, which begins with the BMOC 2022.

Everything about the upcoming BGMI esports tournament BMOC 2022

Through a video on YouTube, Krafton announced four tournaments lined up for the calendar year: Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS), and Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2.

BMOC 2022 will kick-start the event as it is a qualifying event for BMPS Season 1. Initially, the registration for the tournaments was scheduled to begin in late February. Moreover, the contest was supposed to be played in March. However, due to internal reasons, registrations have been delayed.

The revised schedule points at the fact that there is a possibility that the registrations will begin in March, and the main tournament will be conducted in April 2022.

BMOC 2022 Format

Open Qualifiers: The first stage of the BGMI tournament will see thousands of registered teams battling it out against themselves in classic matches.

Round 2: The top 512 qualified teams from the Open Qualifiers will gradually make their way into the first round, which will mark the beginning of the tournament.

Round 3: The third round will see 256 qualified teams from the second round fight amongst themselves to reach Round 4 of BMOC 2022.

Round 4: 64 qualified teams will enter the stage and indulge in exciting matches for days, with only the top 24 teams heading on to BMPS Season 1.

