BGMI 1.9 update expected release date and time for Android devices

It has only been eight months since BGMI was released for Indian gamers. However, in such a short time, the game has emerged as one of the leading games hailing from the Battle Royale genre.

With an ever-increasing player base, the developers of the game, Krafton Inc., introduce updates at periodic intervals to elevate players' gaming experience.

Since these updates bring in new features, modes, events, items, and a lot more, the craze regarding the release of updates is massive. The upcoming 1.9 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India is in its BETA version as testers are testing the game to find any possible faults that can be eradicated before the official release.

However, Krafton has not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of the upcoming major update.

When can BGMI players and fans expect the upcoming 1.9 update to be released?

Since the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India in July 2021, it is seen that the major updates are released at an interval of eight weeks. As the game is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, it follows its global counterpart in terms of updates as well.

The last major 1.8 update was released in January and was a huge success. The update witnessed the introduction of new modes and events celebrating the game's collaboration with Marvel's Spider-Man franchise and the popular Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Every major update in BGMI introduces a new season. The Cycle system in the game witnessed a season with a tenure of eight weeks. Updates generally appear after the conclusion of the monthly Royale Pass, which brings an end to the season.

With the current C2S4 Month 8 Royale Pass scheduled to run till March 17, the 1.9 update is expected to be released on March 18 or on March 19 at 5:30 AM IST on Android devices.

Several YouTubers who normally provide leaks on upcoming updates have suggested that the following features will be added in the 1.9 update in BGMI. Here's a look at the expected features to be added.

Weapon Throw feature

Emergency Pickup

Self Revive Kit

ATV vehicle

Bicycle

Lynx AMR sniper rifle

Anniversary Mode

C2S5 M9 Royale Pass

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha