7 best upgradable BGMI gun skins released by Krafton so far (2022)

Developed by Krafton Inc., BGMI has several gun skins that elevate the BR gaming experience for players.

Amongst the various gun skins available in the game, the upgradable gun skins have created the most buzz in the Indian gaming community. Since they are rare, players spend thousands of UC to obtain them.

Listing the best upgradable gun skins in BGMI

1) Ryomen Sukuna Groza

Ryomen Sukuna Groza was introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India in the Jujutsu Discovery event, which celebrates the game's collaboration with the popular Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. The fiery red eyes present in the gun skin add to its intimidating looks.

2) Rainbow Drake AWM

The Rainbow Drake AWM is the latest upgradable gun skin added to the Lucky Spin section of the game. The skin can be upgraded until Level 7 and has a mechanical look.

3) Snowcapped Berg SKS

The Snowcapped Berg SKS was the first upgradable gun skin added to Battlegrounds Mobile India in 2022. Designed to look like the hex crystals present in the Mirror World mode, the skin is tinged in gold, sky, and purple hues.

4) Codebreaker AKM

The Codebreaker AKM gun skin is amongst the best-looking skins available for the Assault Rifle. The gun can be upgraded until Level 7, and the Final Form has been modeled so that the embroidery looks as if it has been carved into the weapon.

5) Glacier M416

The Glacier M416 was one of the first upgradable gun skins introduced in BGMI. However, even after such a long time, the craze for the skin has only increased. The Glacier M416 is the only gun skin available that can be obtained for free.

6) Glided Jade Dragon DP28

A few months back, the Glided Jade Dragon DP28 appeared in the game in a Lucky Spin. The skin is reportedly the best in BGMI for the LMG. The Final Form of the gun, colored in gold and purple, looks like the tentacles of an Octopus.

7) Deadly Precision M762

The Deadly Precision M762 skin is the latest and best-looking skin of Beryl M762 available in the game. The gold and neon colors of the upgradable gun skin exude royalty. The flowing neon green liquid adds to the grandeur of the skin.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

