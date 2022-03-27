BGMI UC offer: How to obtain cheap UC from Codashop (March 2022)

The month of March has seen a lot of happenings in BGMI. The developers finally released the long-anticipated 1.9 update on March 18. The introduction of the update witnessed many old players return to the game, while several new players logged in for the first time as well.

The rise in the number of players has also increased the number of in-game purchases. These purchases are made in Battlegrounds Mobile India using the game's currency - Unknown Cash (UC). However, many players play the game for free or make minimum purchases as they cannot afford to spend a lot of money on it.

These players are constantly on the lookout for such websites that offer UC at a lower price than the in-game store. Catering to their needs, the developers have officially partnered with Codashop to provide cheap UC.

How to use Codashop and get BGMI UC at a cheap rate

Following recognition by the developers, the application has been incorporated into the game's official website. Based on instructions by Krafton, many Battlegrounds Mobile India's partners and renowned YouTubers have popularized the use of Codashop, guiding players through their videos and live streams to use the app.

Players willing to purchase cheap BGMI UC can visit the game's website and then navigate to the UC Store section. This will direct them to Codashop's trusted website.

Codshop is safe and is the equivalent of Midasbuy. BGMI players need to put in their in-game ID and select the UC bundle to purchase. They can pay the price using Netbanking or UPI apps.

Codashop introduced a lucrative offer on March 21 that offers users additional discounts upon purchasing UC bundles. Furthermore, bonus UCs (varies according to the purchased UC amount) are provided to users to enhance their experience considerably. The new offer is scheduled to continue till March 28, 9 am IST.

Here's a look at the new UC offer in Codashop:

Purchase 60 UC at ₹75, obtain 60 UC and 3 Bonus UC

Purchase 300 UC at ₹75, obtain 300 UC and 40 Bonus UC

Purchase 600 UC at ₹75, obtain 600 UC and 90 Bonus UC

Purchase 1500 UC at ₹75, obtain 1500 UC and 375 Bonus UC

Purchase 3000 UC at ₹75, obtain 3000 UC and 1000 Bonus UC

Purchase 6000 UC at ₹75, obtain 6000 UC and 2400 Bonus UC

Note: Players are requested to read the Terms and Conditions of the application before making any online purchase.

