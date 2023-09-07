BGMI UC Station step-by-step guide (September 2023)

The UC Station event has returned to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) this September. It provides players with a wonderful opportunity to immerse themselves in the realm of spinning, collecting, and enhancing their BGMI experience by collecting the coveted in-game currency, UC (Unknown Cash). This detailed guide will help them navigate UC Station by covering important elements. These include the event's duration, participation instructions, maximum purchase and bonus limitations, and expert tactics for maximizing benefits.

Whether someone is a seasoned BGMI player or just getting started, this event promises exciting in-game benefits and currency that can help them on their way.

Step-by-step instructions for UC Station in BGMI

Participating in BGMI's UC Station event is simple, but it's critical to follow these steps to guarantee you get the most out of it:

Step 1: Access the event

Log into your BGMI account.

Once in-game, go to the event section or any in-game notices about the UC Station event.

Step 2: Spin the wheel

A spinning wheel or similar device will appear with the event's interface.

To play, tap the Spin button to begin spinning the wheel in the event.

Step 3: Random purchase and bonus amounts

After spinning the wheel, you will be given two random numbers: Purchase Amount and Bonus Amount.

The purchase amount shows the amount of UC you can purchase with actual money if you choose to acquire UC from this spin.

The bonus amount is extra UC earned as a result of the spinning event.

Step 4: Claim your prizes

After the spin, you can collect both the purchase and bonus amounts, which will be added to your in-game UC balance.

Key information about the UC Station event

Here are some important points to remember when attending the UC Station event:

1) Maximum bonus amount

The maximum bonus a player can obtain after spinning the wheel is 200%. This hefty incentive suggests that you can potentially double the amount of UC you buy during this event.

2) Maximum purchase amount

The maximum purchase amount after spinning is INR 7,500. It is also worth noting that if you pay INR 7,500 in the in-game store, you will get 8100 UC. But if you buy it from the event, you can get extra bonuses worth UCs.

3) Random rewards

Randomness is involved in the UC Station event. Each spin results in a random purchase and bonus amount, increasing the event's unpredictability and excitement.

4) Responsible gaming

As with any in-game event that involves real money transactions, it's critical to plan ahead of time and play properly. Set limitations for yourself to avoid overspending on UC.

UC Station event duration in BGMI

As of this writing, the UC Station event has already started in BGMI. It will end on September 16, 2023, at 5:29 A.M. IST.