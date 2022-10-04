BGMI unban date in India: Can fans expect any official re-release date of the game?

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was at its peak of success when the Indian government banned it in July 2022. The sudden decision taken by the authorities to ban the popular Battle Royale game garnered attention from almost everyone associated with it, including the developer and publisher Krafton.

However, after its official statement in July 2022, Krafton has not updated fans with any developments surrounding the matter. Therefore, despite the active status of BGMI's India servers since the ban, many fans and a section of esports influencers are now unsure about its return to the market.

The following section will try to answer whether Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive an unban date or not.

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is unlikely to receive a comeback date for India anytime soon

The Indian government's official statement hints at issues related to security and privacy (Image via Twitter/@godyamarajop)

The absence of any update from Krafton is an indication that the chances of a BGMI unban is unlikely. However, the release of an official statement via an RTI (Right to Information) response regarding the game's ban has further worsened any prospects of a comeback.

For the unversed, a few days ago, screenshots of an RTI appeal and its official response surfaced on the internet courtesy of a Twitter user, @godyamarajop. The pictures reveal the reason behind the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India alongside the confirmation of Krafton's meeting with the government.

As per the official statement, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the request of officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The reason behind the ban was related to privacy and national security issues.

Here's what the official statement in the RTI response reads:

"Based on the requests received through designated nodal officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked the game application Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Procedure and safeguards for blocking for access of information by public) Rules, 2009."

Coincidentally, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are also banned by MeitY in India for similar reasons. Considering the case of both popular Battle Royale games, one can expect similar developments in BGMI's case.

Moreover, Battlegrounds Mobile India didn't receive any updates or announcements after the release of the PUBG Mobile 2.2 version and the in-game RP section was locked. Thus, all signs hint at an indefinite delay in Battlegrounds Mobile India's return.

Avoid using any fake download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 version

One should avoid any fake download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 version update (Image via Twitter)

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India didn't receive the much-awaited 2.2 update, many fake download links have surfaced online. Players need to remember that these links will install malware instead of the 2.2 patch update.

However, even if any Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 version download links provide new content, players will end up losing access to their accounts due to suspensions as a result of installation from an unauthorized source.

