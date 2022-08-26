BGMI virus error on Android: All you need to know

Although Google and Apple have removed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from the Play Store and App Store, users can continue to play the game if they have it installed on their devices without being able to buy UC (Unknown Cash/Credits) in the Indian PUBG Mobile variant. However, some Android players are facing a virus error related to the title on their devices.

Already installed avg antivirus apps and several others couldn't find any vulnerabilitys but this popup shows. The device is realme narzo 20. As per the app is not in Play Store I can't reach the developers of bgmi through it please reply

The following section will try to provide a probable reason and resolution for the problem.

Android users facing virus error pertaining to Indian PUBG Mobile variant, BGMI

Gamers must note that the virus-error prompt is only showing up for a limited number of users and can be an automatic action performed by the system's pre-installed anti-virus software. Moreover, some devices are reporting the virus as Trojan, while others are detecting it as a rootkit.

The issue on most Android devices is related to the game's OBB or data files, but the exact reason is still uncertain. Still, there can be two potential causes for the sudden emergence of the problem on Android smartphones: suspension of Google Play services or the download of a malicious third-party file.

Since the application has been taken off Play Store, there is a chance that the anti-virus software may falsely detect the game as a malicious program for being a third-party file without Google Play's authentication. On the other hand, there is a possibility that users might have downloaded a third-party malicious file.

A few days back, BGMI exhibited another error related to the latest Royal Pass season. Subsequently, many users downloaded a separate third-party file for the RP, which can be the root cause of the issue. Furthermore, some gamers have also downloaded malicious files after the suspension of UC.

Therefore, if the problem is due to the game's suspension from the Play Store, one may only have to remove the virus pop-up once Battlegrounds Mobile India makes a return. However, if the issue is the result of a malicious third-party file, one should immediately delete any such item on their phone or even uninstall the game.

Players can also use the 'Repair' button on the login page of Battlegrounds Mobile India after they have deleted the suspected file.

It has been four weeks since the BGMI ban, and fans are still clueless about whether the game will make a return or not. Many un-ban rumors have been making the rounds online as Krafton, the publisher and developer, is reportedly in dialog with the concerned authorities to resolve the matter.

For the unversed, the Government of India has banned BGMI on similar grounds as PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire. The decision was taken in accordance with Section 69A of the Indian government's Information Technology Act, as it was alleged that the data was being sent to its servers in China.

Readers must also notice that Krafton has declined the allegations in its official statement after the ban.

